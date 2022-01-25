Impulse Dynamics Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

Harriss Currie to Succeed Gerry Haines

MARLTON, N.J., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impulse Dynamics N.V., a company dedicated to improving the lives of people with heart failure, today announced the appointment of Harriss T. Currie as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Currie succeeds Gerald M. Haines II, who has served in the position since 2019 and will be part of a planned transition to help effectuate a smooth hand-off of responsibilities.

Simos Kedikoglou, Chief Executive Officer of Impulse Dynamics, said, “Harriss is a veteran CFO who helped Luminex Corporation grow from zero to $500M in annual revenue and transition from a domestic focus-only to global operations with sales worldwide. That experience, combined with his public accounting background and operational savvy, makes him an excellent next financial leader to help us achieve our ambitious growth objectives and continue scaling our business.”

Simos added, “As we make this transition, I want to thank Gerry Haines for helping us achieve many successes since he joined several years ago. Gerry has exemplified financial stewardship and has been an indispensable partner to me, for whom I have great respect. Thanks to his leadership, we are in a much stronger financial position today and are well positioned for achieving our goal of entering the public markets. He was instrumental in our efforts to fund the acceleration of our clinical and product development pipelines and the commercialization of the Optimizer® system for heart failure. We are deeply indebted to Gerry for his dedication and outstanding contributions to Impulse Dynamics and wish him all the best!”

With this transition, Currie assumes leadership of the Impulse Dynamics finance function, including accounting, tax, treasury, audit, investor relations, and the company’s legal, supply chain, and information technology functions. He will report to Simos Kedikoglou. Currie, 60, served over twenty-three years in multiple capacities at Luminex, the last eighteen as Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President, Finance and Treasury. His tenure culminated in the 2021 sale of the company to Diasorin S.p.A. Prior to joining Luminex, he served as the Chief Financial Officer, Secretary and Treasurer of SpectraCell Laboratories.

Currie earned his BBA from Southwestern University and his MBA in Finance and Marketing from The University of Texas at Austin. Prior to returning to school for his MBA, Mr. Currie was a certified public accountant with Deloitte.

About Impulse Dynamics

Impulse Dynamics, based in Marlton, N.J., is dedicated to helping healthcare providers enhance the lives of people with heart failure by transforming how the condition is treated. The company has pioneered CCM® therapy, which is delivered by the company’s Optimizer system, a breakthrough, FDA-approved treatment verified to improve the quality of life for heart failure patients.[1] CCM therapy is a safe and effective minimally invasive treatment option for many heart failure patients who otherwise have few alternatives available to them.[1] To learn more, visit www.ImpulseDynamics.com, or follow the company on social media at LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

[1] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5494150/

