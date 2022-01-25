Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Impulse Dynamics Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

01/25/2022 | 10:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Harriss Currie to Succeed Gerry Haines

MARLTON, N.J., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impulse Dynamics N.V., a company dedicated to improving the lives of people with heart failure, today announced the appointment of Harriss T. Currie as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Currie succeeds Gerald M. Haines II, who has served in the position since 2019 and will be part of a planned transition to help effectuate a smooth hand-off of responsibilities.

Simos Kedikoglou, Chief Executive Officer of Impulse Dynamics, said, “Harriss is a veteran CFO who helped Luminex Corporation grow from zero to $500M in annual revenue and transition from a domestic focus-only to global operations with sales worldwide. That experience, combined with his public accounting background and operational savvy, makes him an excellent next financial leader to help us achieve our ambitious growth objectives and continue scaling our business.”

Simos added, “As we make this transition, I want to thank Gerry Haines for helping us achieve many successes since he joined several years ago. Gerry has exemplified financial stewardship and has been an indispensable partner to me, for whom I have great respect. Thanks to his leadership, we are in a much stronger financial position today and are well positioned for achieving our goal of entering the public markets. He was instrumental in our efforts to fund the acceleration of our clinical and product development pipelines and the commercialization of the Optimizer® system for heart failure. We are deeply indebted to Gerry for his dedication and outstanding contributions to Impulse Dynamics and wish him all the best!”

With this transition, Currie assumes leadership of the Impulse Dynamics finance function, including accounting, tax, treasury, audit, investor relations, and the company’s legal, supply chain, and information technology functions. He will report to Simos Kedikoglou. Currie, 60, served over twenty-three years in multiple capacities at Luminex, the last eighteen as Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President, Finance and Treasury. His tenure culminated in the 2021 sale of the company to Diasorin S.p.A. Prior to joining Luminex, he served as the Chief Financial Officer, Secretary and Treasurer of SpectraCell Laboratories. 

Currie earned his BBA from Southwestern University and his MBA in Finance and Marketing from The University of Texas at Austin. Prior to returning to school for his MBA, Mr. Currie was a certified public accountant with Deloitte.

About Impulse Dynamics

Impulse Dynamics, based in Marlton, N.J., is dedicated to helping healthcare providers enhance the lives of people with heart failure by transforming how the condition is treated. The company has pioneered CCM® therapy, which is delivered by the company’s Optimizer system, a breakthrough, FDA-approved treatment verified to improve the quality of life for heart failure patients.[1] CCM therapy is a safe and effective minimally invasive treatment option for many heart failure patients who otherwise have few alternatives available to them.[1] To learn more, visit www.ImpulseDynamics.com, or follow the company on social media at LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

[1] https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5494150/

###


Latest news "Companies"
10:06aGambia's AFCON Fairytales Continues After Victory Over Guinea
AQ
10:06aVino Vault Expands to the East Coast With Fourth Acquisition
BU
10:06aHampton University to Join the Colonial Athletic Association July 1, 2022
GL
10:06aWARPSPACE Selected for JAXA R&D Project to Consider the Design of Optical Cislunar Communication Architecture for the Lunar Exploration
BU
10:06aHampton University to Join the Colonial Athletic Association July 1, 2022
GL
10:05aIMF warns Fed tightening may delay Asia's recovery
RE
10:05aGift of life michigan utilizing specialist direct's telepulmonology solution to increase organ transplant rates
PR
10:05aSYSPRO Achieves Technology Evaluation Centers (TEC) Certification Status
BU
10:05aAlessio Cicero Shares eCommerce Platform, KeepBu's Expansion Plans in the US, Africa and Asia
NE
10:05aNaru Organics to Launch Non-Toxic Self-Tanner This Spring 2022
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NATO sends reinforcements and U.S. puts troops on alert as Ukraine tens..
2S&P 500 on course to confirm correction, falls 10% from Jan peak
3Analyst recommendations: AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, Fox, Uni..
4Indian shares fall amid Fed, Ukraine anxiety; Axis Bank surges
5Wall Street futures down, markets spooked by Ukraine fears, Fed hawkish..

HOT NEWS