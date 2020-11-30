Log in
In 2018, a more even distribution of income, savings and wealth among households

11/30/2020 | 04:55am EST
To measure the economic well-being of the population, the best indicators are those that measure several key dimensions of household well-being, i.e. their income, consumption, saving and wealth in relation to each other. By using them, we assess households more comprehensively, which enables a more realistic view of their economic situation. Therefore, the publication of data on the household sector in non-financial sector accounts is upgraded by publishing data on households in more detail, by individual groups of households and by calculating inequality indicators.

In 2018, the level of indebtedness of one-fifth of the poorest households was 29%

While one-fifth of the richest households saved 32% of disposable income, one-fifth of the poorest in income borrowed, as they covered just over 70% of their disposable income. However, 20% of the poorest households borrowed less in 2018 than in 2015, as their level of indebtedness (the share of borrowing in the disposable income of households) decreased noticeably from 41% in 2015 to 29% in 2018.

In 2018, this group of households reduced the difference to the average disposable income on the one hand, and on the other hand increased the difference to the average consumption of all households through lower spending, which was reflected in an increase in the share of gross saving in disposable income for this group of households.

Social transfers in kind helped to reduce disparities among households during the economic crisis

A more appropriate criterion for measuring inequality in income distribution is adjusted disposable income, which, unlike disposable income, includes social transfers in kind (health and dental care, hospital accommodation, medical and orthopedic appliances, educational, recreational, cultural and sports services) provided mainly by social security funds. As a rule, these lead to the redistribution of income from higher-income households to lower-income households.

The effects of redistribution of social transfers in kind were the most pronounced during the economic and financial crisis, as seen in the chart showing the ratio between 20% of the poorest and 20% of the richest households for disposable income and adjusted disposable income for 2012, 2015 and 2018 with a maximum-minimum indicator.

Lower-income households had a higher share of social transfers in cash and in kind in the structure of adjusted disposable income, while households with higher incomes had a higher share of compensation of employees and a higher share of two incomes with a negative sign (because they pay and do not receive), i.e. social contributions, and income and wealth taxes.

In 2018, the actual final consumption for households deviated significantly from the average only for the richest households

The middle three quintiles in 2018 showed actual final consumption that did not differ significantly from the average consumption for all households, while the richest 20% of households showed actual final consumption of 1.3 times the average.

The structure of actual final consumption for lower-income households shows that they had higher shares of necessary expenditure, such as food and housing expenditure, and a higher share of social transfers in kind. The highest-income households spent a larger share of their income on non-essential expenditures such as restaurants and hotels, transport (the purchase of motor vehicles and fuel), recreation and culture.

In 2018, the value of property of the first three quintiles of households is slightly closer to the average for all households than in 2012 and 2015

The distribution of net property in the form of real estate (gross value of real estate less liabilities) is largely a reflection of the distribution of income, consumption and, consequently, saving. Data for 2018 show slightly smaller differences in the property among household income quintiles than the differences expressed for 2012 and 2015. The property of the first three quintiles remained below the average for all households. The richest 20% of households had on average 1.6 times the average property, while the 20% of the poorest households reached 57% of the average.

Slightly larger differences in property were recorded by comparing household types, where two-member households with at least one member aged 65 or over owned real estate 1.7 times the average, while single-parent households reached half of the average.

Statistical Office of The Republic of Slovenia published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 09:54:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
