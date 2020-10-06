Log in
In 2019, final energy consumption in Slovenia was almost 208,000 TJ

10/06/2020 | 05:00am EDT
Just over half of the energy demand was met with domestic energy resources

In 2019, domestic energy production in Slovenia was 148,000 TJ. Nuclear energy accounted for the largest share with almost 43%, followed by renewable energy sources (including hydro energy) with almost 32% and energy from coal with 25%. 0.1% of energy was produced from other sources. With domestic energy resources, Slovenia met 51% of its domestic energy demand, while the remaining amount was supplied from import.

Petroleum products prevailed in the energy supply

Considering energy import and export, 283,000 TJ were available for energy supply in 2019. In the structure of energy supply petroleum products prevailed with 33%; the share of nuclear energy was 22%, the share of energy from renewable sources (including hydro energy) was 18%, the share of coal was 16% and the share of natural gas was 11%.

The largest consumer was the transport sector

In 2019, final energy consumption in Slovenia was almost 208,000 TJ. Consumption in transport sector represented the highest share (39%). The second highest consumer was manufacturing and construction with 30%, followed by households with 21% and by other use and agriculture with 10%.

In 2019, petroleum products represented the highest share in final energy consumption (45%), followed by electricity with almost 24%, renewable energy with 14%, natural gas with 12%, heat with over 3% and solid fuels with 1%.

Most of the final energy in households was consumed for space heating

In 2019, final energy consumption in households in Slovenia was over 44,000 TJ. Most of the final energy in households was consumed for space heating (62%), for water heating 17%, for lighting and electrical appliances 16%, for cooking 4% and for space cooling 1% of all energy was consumed.

Among energy sources consumed in households wood fuels prevailed with almost 39%, followed by consumptions of electricity with almost 28%, natural gas with 10%, extra light heating oil with around 9%, district heat with 7%, ambient heat (utilized by heat pumps) with almost 4%, liquefied petroleum gas with almost 3% and solar energy with 1%.

Disclaimer

Statistical Office of The Republic of Slovenia published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 08:59:02 UTC
