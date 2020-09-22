In 2019, most foreign tourists staying in hotels or camping sites visited Slovenia for private reasons

In all selected periods most foreign tourists in hotels or camping sites in Slovenia (hereinafter foreign tourists) visited our country for private reasons. They most often stated holidays or relaxation as the main reason for visiting Slovenia. The percentage of foreign tourists who visited Slovenia for business reasons was the highest in September-October 2019 (19%) and in April-May 2019 (18%), and the lowest in July-August 2019 (5%).Most foreign tourists travelled the longest part of their way to Slovenia by car (in the main season, i.e. in July and August: 60%). They were followed by those who travelled the longest part by plane (in the main season 24%).

Personal experience is the key source of information for visiting Slovenia

Personal experience and recommendations of relatives and friends had the greatest impact on the arrival of foreign tourists who visited Slovenia for private reasons. They were followed by information about the presentation and promotion of Slovenia in the media. In July-August 2019, 37% of foreign tourists decided to visit Slovenia for private reasons on the basis of personal experience, 31% on the recommendations of relatives and friends, and 21% on the basis of the presentation and promotion of Slovenia in the media. In July and August 2019, personal experiences were crucial for tourists from Austria (58%), Italy (56%) and Germany (47%). For tourists from non-European countries, in addition to the recommendations of relatives and friends (30%), the presentation and promotion of Slovenia in the media (23%) was also an important source of information.

Foreign tourists stayed the longest in the summer months

In 2019, foreign tourists also generated the most overnight stays in Slovenia in the summer months. Of the foreign tourists who visited Slovenia in July and August 2019, 36% spent four to seven nights during a single visit. Tourists from Germany generated the most overnight stays per visit to Slovenia (30% of them spent 8 to 14 nights in Slovenia), while foreign tourists from Italy spent the fewest overnight stays per visit (34% of them spent 2 to 3 nights).

Foreign tourists stayed the longest in seaside resorts. In July and August 2019, foreign tourists stayed the longest in hotels and camping sites in seaside resorts (where 45% of them spent 4 to 7 nights), followed by mountain resorts (where 39% of them spent 4 to 7 nights), and the shortest in urban and other municipalities (where 51% of them spent only one night).

Most foreign tourists visited Slovenia in the company of their spouse or partner

In all selected periods, most foreign tourists arrived in Slovenia together with their spouse or partner. In the summer and winter months, they were followed by foreign tourists who travelled with their families, and in the spring and autumn months by those who travelled alone.

More foreign tourists without advance booking in the summer months than in other periods

In the main season in 2019, 35% of foreign tourists arranged their accommodation via online reservation systems, 31% directly with the accommodation provider, 17% arrived in Slovenia without advance reservation, 12% were booked by a travel agency and 4% by other organizers.

In April-May 2019 and in December 2019-January 2020, accommodation reservations via online booking systems also prevailed, while in September-October 2019, most foreign tourists organized accommodation through a travel agency. In each of the three periods, the fewest foreign tourists arrived in Slovenia without advance reservation.

Organisation of holidays or travels was quite different between tourist municipalities. During the main season, in health (spa), seaside and mountain resorts most foreign tourists booked directly with the accommodation provider (54% in health (spa) resorts and 41% in seaside and mountain resorts). In Ljubljana and in urban and other municipalities, foreign tourists mostly booked accommodation via the online reservation system (48% in Ljubljana and 43% in urban and other municipalities).

Foreign tourists had the highest average daily expenditure in the spring and autumn

In April-May 2019, a foreign tourist in Slovenia spent on average EUR 156 per day, in July-August 2019 EUR 97 per day, in September-October 2019 EUR 157 per day and in December 2019-January 2020 EUR 153 per day.

In the first three selected periods, foreign tourists who came to Slovenia for business reasons spent the most (in April and May 2019 they spent on average EUR 188 per day, in July and August EUR 174 per day, and in September and October EUR 192 per day). In the last selected period, foreign tourists who came to Slovenia for private reasons and stated visiting cultural and natural sights as the main reason spent the most (on average EUR 169 per day).

The majority of foreign tourists estimated that the level of expenditure was in line with their expectations.

Very good general impression of Slovenia

When foreign tourists evaluated the level of satisfaction with their stay in Slovenia, they evaluated as very good the natural environment (74% of foreign tourists in the main season), personal safety (56% of foreign tourists in the main season) and hospitality of the domestic population (53% of foreign tourists in the main season).

If certain elements of the tourist offer were not of interest to them or were not available to them, they could answer that they could not evaluate them. Thus the most unrated were the quality of congress facilities and services (67% of foreign tourists in the main season), the quality of the well-being offer (wellness) (47% of foreign tourists in the main season) and the offer of cultural events (33% of foreign tourists in the main season).

The majority of foreign tourists who visited Slovenia in the selected two-month periods rated the general impression of Slovenia as very good (46% in April-May 2019, 48% in July-August 2019, and 53% in September-October 2019 and in December 2019-January 2020).

We publish annual estimates of average daily expenditure for foreign tourists accommodated in hotels

The annual estimate of the average expenditure for foreign tourists staying in hotels in Slovenia in 2019 was EUR 148 per person per day. The highest average daily expenditure was recorded by tourists from non-European countries (EUR 184) and the lowest by tourists from Germany (EUR 123).

More data in the SiStat Database



Detailed final data and data on annual estimates are available in the SiStat Database.