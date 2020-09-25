In 2020 a fifth more early potatoes than last year; 23% more late potatoes expected

In 2020 agricultural producers in Slovenia produced more wheat and spelt, barley and triticale, and less oats and rye than in 2019.

The total output of wheat, the most important bread cereal in the country, was 156,698 tons, which was 13% more than in the previous year. The average yield of 5.9 tons per hectare is 15% better than the ten-year average. The average yield of spelt was 2.6 tons per hectare or 9% above last year's average, and 43% more of it was produced. Rye was sown on 827 hectares, or 30% less than in the previous year, so the total output of rye was lower than in 2019 (by 24%). The average yield of rye was 4.1 tons per hectare. The total output of barley was 122,203 tons, 19% larger than in 2019 and the largest in the past twenty years. The area of barley was also the largest in the past twenty years. According to statistical data, 5% more triticale was produced in 2020 than in 2019. The total output was 28,330 tons.

Oats producers produced 2,714 tons, about a third less than in the previous year.

Early potato output better than in 2019

Early potato producers were growing this crop on a larger area than in 2019. The total output in 2020 was 10,499 tons or about a fifth larger than a year earlier. With 21.9 tons per hectare, the yield was also better than in 2019.

According to the yield forecast as of 31 July 2020, this year's late potato output is expected to be about 30% larger than last year's (73,946 tons). The average yield should be 30.7 tons per hectare, 18% better than the ten-year average.

This year's data forecast a large maize output

According to the yield forecast as of 31 July 2020, maize producers in Slovenia are expected to harvest about 12% more maize for grain and almost the same amount of silage maize than in 2019. The average yield of maize for grain should be 10.1 tons per hectare, which is 20% more than the last ten-year average, and of silage maize 49.3 tons per hectare, which is 13% more than the last ten-year average.

Oil rape output lower than in 2019, sunflower output expected to be larger

In 2020 oil rape was sown on a 3% larger area than in 2019, but it yielded slightly worse than in 2019. The total output of 8,555 tons was 9% lower than a year before, and the average yield of 2.6 tons per hectare was also lower.

Fodder peas did better than in 2019; the average yield was 2.8 tons per hectare but the total output was 934 tons, i.e. 7% lower than in 2019.

According to the yield forecast, the total output of sunflowers should be 39% larger than in 2019. The average yield is expected to be 3.1 tons per hectare, i.e. 31% better than a year before and 26% better than the ten-year average. At 5,800 tons, the total output of soya for grains should be about 37 % larger than in 2019.



Cherry output very good, apricot output not

Apricot producers gathered 469 tons of apricots in orchard plantations, which is about a half of last year's record-breaking output. The average yield of apricots in orchard plantations was 5.7 tons per hectare, 27% lower than the ten-year average. In extensive orchards, too, this year's output was worse than last year's. The average yield was 10 kilograms per tree.

The total output of strawberries in 2020 was 2,335 tons and thus 20% larger than in 2019. The average yield was 16.4 tons per hectare.

Cherry output in 2020 was very good. This year's output in orchard plantations (1,887 tons) was 177% larger than last year's, when cherry orchards were affected by unfavourable weather conditions. The average yield of cherries in orchard plantations was 9.2 tons per hectare or 39% above the ten-year average. Cherry output was also good in extensive orchards. The total output was 4,345 tons or 101% larger than a year earlier.

At 64 tons, the output of sour cherries in orchard plantations was 5 % smaller than in 2019. The average yield of sour cherries was 8.4 tons per hectare. This year sour cherries in extensive orchards did better than last year. The total output was 431 tons or 39% larger than in 2019.

The output of peaches and nectarines expected to be smaller

Statistical data on the yield forecast predict a smaller output of peaches and nectarines than in the previous year. The average yield should be 7.7 tons per hectare and the total output 1,897 tons.

According to the yield forecast as of 31 July 2020, the average yield of blueberries should be 6.4 tons per hectare and the total output about 7% larger than in the previous year.

