In 2020 - overnight stays of non residents: -74.9% and overnight stays of residents: -35.4%

The tourist accommodation sector registered 459.4 thousand guests and 969.8 thousand overnight stays in December 2020, corresponding to year-on-year rates of change of -70.9% and -72.4% respectively (-77.0% and -77.2% in November, in the same order). Overnight stays of residents declined by 54.1% (-59.6% in November) and those of non-residents decreased by 82.8% (-85.6% in the previous month).

Total revenue recorded a rate of change of -73.7% (-79.8% in November) amounting to EUR 54.0 million. Revenue from accommodation accounted for EUR 36.3 million, decreasing by 74.2% (-80.5% in the previous month).

In December, 50.5% of the tourist accommodation establishments were closed or had no movement of guests (49.0% in November).

In 2020 (preliminary data), tourist accommodation establishments recorded 10.5 million guests and 26.0 million overnight stays, -61.3% and -63.0%, respectively (+7.9% and +4.6% in 2019). There were 13.6 million overnight stays from residents (-35.4%; +6.5% in 2019), the lowest value since 2013, and only 12.3 million overnight stays from non-residents (-74.9%; +3.8% in 2019), the lowest value since 1984.

The United Kingdom remained the main inbound market in 2020, accounting for 16.3% of non-resident overnight stays, despite the 78.5% decrease compared to the previous year. It was followed by the German (share of 14.6%) and Spanish (weight of 14.5%) markets.

In December, considering the whole set of means of accommodation (tourist accommodation establishments, camping and holiday camps, and youth hostels), there were 494.8 thousand guests and 1.1 million overnight stays, corresponding to rates of change of -70.0% in both (-76.2% and -74.5% in November, respectively).

In 2020 (preliminary data), considering the whole set of means of accommodation, there were 11.8 million guests and 30.4 million overnight stays, corresponding to reductions of 60.2% and 60.9%, respectively.

Despite the circumstances determined by the COVID-19 pandemic, Statistics Portugal calls for the best collaboration by companies, families and public entities in responding to Statistics Portugal's data requests. The quality of official statistics, particularly its ability to identify the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, crucially depends on this collaboration, which Statistics Portugal thanks in advance.