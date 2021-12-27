In 2022, the Decentralized Financial Market Platform DeFiMaster Will Take the Lead in Occupying the NFT Market

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 27, 2021) - DeFiMaster will launch in January 2022. As the first NFT product aggregation platform focusing on the decentralized market, it can be said that in the current fiery meta-universe and decentralized finance field, DeFiMaster has seized the market opportunity. In the initial stage of the product, the team designed an upgradeable function in the token contract to prevent hackers from carrying out malicious activities in the case of continuous attacks on the entire industry. In the past, this platform was in trial operation in the form of a club community. Today, the platform is not only fully functional, but also has a significant increase in users. It marks a moment in the history of DeFiMaster, where it can take the next step towards complete decentralization.

DeFiMaster announced that they have opened up the DeFi protocol at the bottom level, integrating mainstream NFT trading platforms such as MakerDao and Compound, so that users can obtain the highest yielding DeFi products on the market. DeFiMaster invests the pooled funds into major DeFi head platforms, and obtains income through compound interest, leverage, and position adjustment. This new model is making the transactions of regional centralized finance easier and more convenient.





The DeFiMaster platform has grown significantly and is now open for registration, and more users will actively join in. In 2021, the team club community has brought substantial benefits to the first group of members who participated in cryptocurrency investment, with an average monthly rate of return of as high as 26%. In addition to user growth, the platform is taking steps to expand the platform and direction to more areas. The goal of DeFiMaster is to create a blockchain ecosystem composed of DeFi, DEX, liquid mining pools and NFT products.

At present, mainstream DeFi exchanges are still operating in the form of mortgage lending. In ordinary exchanges, user transactions occur by matching buyers and sellers. However, due to the performance of the blockchain technology, the matching transaction experience on smart contracts is not friendly, so another method AMM (Automatic market maker) is adopted. Your counterparty is no longer a person but a contract. DeFi has become a prominent science in the blockchain world, and it is likely to be one of the most important directions in the future of the blockchain world.





DeFi Exchange is an NFT social platform for all creators, including artists, musicians, influencers, gamers and athletes. Each platform has its own characteristics and independence, which indirectly increases transaction costs for buyers and sellers. The birth of DeFiMaster solves this problem very well. Commodity trading on multiple exchanges can be completed on one platform. Decentralized finance will usher in a viral development in 2022, and DeFiMaster will surely become an excellent platform in the DeFi market.

