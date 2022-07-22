Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

In Argentina, financial risks deepen along with investor jitters

07/22/2022 | 04:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the facade of Argentinas Central Bank, in Buenos Aires financial district

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's debt sank deeper into distressed territory on Friday, in just the latest week of sour financial news led by a battered currency, highlighting growing doubts about the near-term prospects for Latin America's third biggest economy.

The peso currency hit fresh record lows this week on a daily basis, trading in the parallel black market at nearly 350 per U.S. dollar on Friday, down nearly 4% from the previous day, according to private traders.

So-called over-the-counter sovereign debt slipped 1.1% overall on Friday, fueled by persistent investor doubts, even as yields for the benchmark Bonar 2030 bond exceeded 40% after its value tumbled 2.1%.

"The bonds are at default levels," said one trader.

On the political front, bad luck compounded the situation as the White House canceled a scheduled meeting next Tuesday between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Argentine counterpart Alberto Fernandez, due to the former leader's recent COVID-19 diagnosis.

Newly-installed Finance Minister Silvina Batakis has so far failed to calm anxious markets, despite her commitment to follow through with the country's current debt deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"The government is trying to do the bare minimum to preserve the IMF agreement, showing some fiscal restraint, a timid rate hike, a faster depreciation pace, more financial repression and import controls," according to a BTG Pactual research note published on Friday.

In a bid to boost dwindling U.S. dollar reserves, the government announced on Thursday a plan to allow foreign tourists to exchange greenbacks at a significantly higher rate than previously available.

Due to a widening exchange rate gap with the official, tightly-controlled rate, much of the hard currency brought in by tourists never enters central bank coffers.

Currently, U.S. dollars are worth more than twice their value in pesos in the black market versus the official rate.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by David Alire Garcia and Marguerita Choy)

By Walter Bianchi


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.11% 132.3019 Delayed Quote.12.84%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.11% 129.73 Delayed Quote.26.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:00pHealth Care Down Ahead of Earnings -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:57pIn Argentina, financial risks deepen along with investor jitters
RE
04:46pCDC Confirms First U.S. Cases Of Monkeypox In Children- Axios
RE
04:46pCdc confirms first u.s. cases of monkeypox in children- axios…
RE
04:44pTREASURIES-Benchmark U.S. yield hits 8-week low on weak data, recession fears
RE
04:40pBritain's Sunak to put government on crisis footing - Times interview
RE
04:40pSunak supports the target to cut carbon emissions to net zero by…
RE
04:39pSunak confirms he will announce his own plans to tackle illegal…
RE
04:38pWWE chief Vince McMahon to retire
RE
04:36pRishi sunak says inflation is the number one challenge we face…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis: Ukraine war rekindles Europe's demand for African oil and gas
2Analyst recommendations: Apple, Verizon, AT&T, Southern Company, Reckit..
3Lonza Confident on 2022 Goals as 1st Half Sales Book Healthy Rise
4Twitter revenue falls in weakening digital ad market
5Euro zone bond yields tumble as business activity contracts

HOT NEWS