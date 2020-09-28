Log in
In August 2020, after several months of growth, volume turnover in retail trade declined

09/28/2020 | 04:50am EDT

Retail trade turnover lower at both the monthly and the annual level

In August 2020, volume turnover in retail trade decreased by 1.6% compared to July 2020. This put an end to a period of growth, which lasted three months since the extremely low value in this year's April. The decline was mainly due to lower real turnover in retail trade in specialized stores with motor fuels (by 7.0%), while turnover in retail trade except automotive fuel slightly increased (by 0.3%). Compared to the previous month, volume turnover decreased by 2.5% in retail trade with food and increased by 2.0% in retail trade with non-food products.

Compared to August 2019, volume turnover in retail trade decreased by 6.6%. The decrease at the annual level was due to lower turnover in specialized stores with motor fuels (by 26.0%). Turnover in retail trade except automotive fuel increased by 3.7%; in retail trade with non-food products it increased by 11.0% and in retail trade with food by 4.9%.

In the first eight months of this year volume turnover in retail trade decreased by 8.5% over the same period of the previous year. In this period it fell the most in specialized stores with motor fuels (by 21.6%).

Turnover from the sale of motor vehicles lower at the monthly but higher at the annual level

In August 2020, volume turnover in trade and repair of motor vehicles decreased by 5.1% at the monthly level, which is also the first decrease after three months of growth. On the other hand, it was 1.8% higher at the annual level.

Disclaimer

Statistical Office of The Republic of Slovenia published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 08:49:09 UTC
