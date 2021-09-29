Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

In August, the unemployment rate stood at 6.4% and the labour underutilisation rate at 12.6%

09/29/2021 | 06:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Summary

July 2021:
• The employed population has increased by 0.5% from the previous month, by 2.4% from three months before and by 4.8% from the same month of 2020.
• The unemployed population has decreased from by 3.6% from June 2021, by 4.0% from April of the same year and by 16.0% from July 2020.
• The unemployment rate stood at 6.6%, down 0.2 percentage points (pp) from the previous month, down 0.4 pp from three months before and down 1.5 pp from a year earlier.
• The labour underutilisation rate was estimated at 12.6%, having decreased by 0.2 pp the previous month, by 0.3 pp from three months before and by 3.1 pp from June 2020.

August 2021:
• The employed population decrease of 0.6% from the previous month and increased by 0.5% from three months before and by 3.8% from the same month of 2020.
• The unemployed population has decreased from the three comparison periods: by 4.1%, 9.9% and 20.9%, respectively.
• The unemployment rate stood at 6.4%, down 0.2 pp from the previous month, down 0.6 pp from three months before and down 1.8 pp from a year earlier.
• The labour underutilisation rate was estimated at 12.6%, the same value as in July 2021 but down 0.2 pp from April of that year and down 2.9 pp from August 2020.


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 10:11:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:29aKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : National Central University Optical Sciences Center, Establish Third-generation Semiconductor R&D and Test Open Laboratory
AQ
06:29aLLOYDS BANKING : What's stopping the green housing revolution?
AQ
06:29aKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Delivers Industry-Ready Remote Access Lab Solution for Online Learning
AQ
06:27aCASTELLUM : Invitation to presentation of Castellum's recommended public offer to the shareholders of Kungsleden
PR
06:27aWINCANTON PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
06:25aJapan's new premier Kishida to sustain big fiscal, monetary support - for now
RE
06:24aPERNOD RICARD : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
06:24aIONIX TECHNOLOGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation (form 10-K)
AQ
06:23aWeChat blocks China Evergrande messaging groups, some users say
RE
06:23aUACJ : Notice of Plan to Install One of the World's Largest Rooftop Photovoltaic Systems at UACJ (Thailand)'s Rayong Works
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed's Powell faces heated questions on trading, regulation and diversit..
2Lucid to start deliveries of electric cars with range exceeding Tesla's..
3Another crisis looms
4BlackRock says it is dipping its toes back in to China after rout
5Engie Brasil Energia S A : executes ASSÚ SOL acquisition

HOT NEWS