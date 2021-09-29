In August, the unemployment rate stood at 6.4% and the labour underutilisation rate at 12.6%

Summary
July 2021:
• The employed population has increased by 0.5% from the previous month, by 2.4% from three months before and by 4.8% from the same month of 2020.
• The unemployed population has decreased from by 3.6% from June 2021, by 4.0% from April of the same year and by 16.0% from July 2020.
• The unemployment rate stood at 6.6%, down 0.2 percentage points (pp) from the previous month, down 0.4 pp from three months before and down 1.5 pp from a year earlier.
• The labour underutilisation rate was estimated at 12.6%, having decreased by 0.2 pp the previous month, by 0.3 pp from three months before and by 3.1 pp from June 2020.
August 2021:
• The employed population decrease of 0.6% from the previous month and increased by 0.5% from three months before and by 3.8% from the same month of 2020.
• The unemployed population has decreased from the three comparison periods: by 4.1%, 9.9% and 20.9%, respectively.
• The unemployment rate stood at 6.4%, down 0.2 pp from the previous month, down 0.6 pp from three months before and down 1.8 pp from a year earlier.
• The labour underutilisation rate was estimated at 12.6%, the same value as in July 2021 but down 0.2 pp from April of that year and down 2.9 pp from August 2020.
