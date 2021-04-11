In COVID-19 vaccination pivot, Canada targets frontline workers

TORONTO, April 11 (Reuters) - Canada is shifting its
vaccination campaign to target frontline workers, moving away
from a largely age-based rollout as the country tries to get a
handle on the raging third wave of the pandemic.
Canada's approach thus far has left unvaccinated many
so-called "essential workers," like daycare providers, bus
drivers and meatpackers, all of whom are among those at higher
risk of COVID-19 transmission. Provinces are now trying to
adjust their strategy to tackle the surge driven by new
variants.
Targeting frontline workers and addressing occupation risk
is vital if Canada wants to get its third wave under control,
says Simon Fraser University mathematician and epidemiologist
Caroline Colijn, who has modelled Canadian immunization
strategies and found "the sooner you put essential workers [in
the vaccine rollout plan], the better."
Initially, Canada prioritized long-term care residents and
staff for the vaccines, as well as the very elderly, health
workers, residents of remote communities and Indigenous people.
Targeting vaccinations by age made sense early on in a
pandemic that ravaged Canada's long-term care homes, Colijn
said. But now, immunizing those at highest risk of transmission
brings the greatest benefit.
"If you protect these individuals you also protect someone
in their 60s whose only risk is when they go to the store. ...
The variants are here now. So if we pivot now, but it takes us
two months to do it, then we will lose that race."
Data released on Tuesday from the Institute of Clinical and
Evaluative Sciences showed that Toronto's neighbourhoods with
the highest rates of COVID-19 infections had the lowest
vaccination rates, underscoring the disparities in vaccination.
'IT'S A JUGGERNAUT'
On Wednesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced a plan to
have mobile vaccine clinics target COVID-19 "hotspots" and
high-risk worksites, although he stopped short of giving people
paid time off to get the shot.
Karim Kurji, medical officer of health in York Region north
of Toronto, characterizes the shift in vaccination priority from
age to transmission risk as moving from defence to offence.
"It's a juggernaut in terms of the immunization machinery,
and turning it around takes a lot of effort," Kurji said.
Meanwhile, officials in the western province of Alberta say
they are offering vaccines to more than 2,000 workers at
Cargill's meatpacking plant in High River, site of one of
Canada's largest workplace COVID-19 outbreaks. Provincial
officials said in a statement they are looking to expand the
pilot to other plants.
Quebec will start vaccinating essential workers such as
those in education, childcare and public safety in Montreal,
where neighbourhoods with the highest vaccination rates have
been among those with the lowest recorded infection rates.
The people doing the highest-risk jobs, from an infectious
disease perspective, are more likely to be poor, non-white and
new Canadians, health experts say. They are less likely to have
paid leave to get tested or vaccinated or stay home when sick
and are more likely to live in crowded or multi-unit housing.
They need to be prioritized for vaccination and their
vaccination barriers addressed, experts say.
Naheed Dosani, a Toronto palliative care physician and
health justice activist, said making vaccines available to
high-risk communities is not enough without addressing barriers
to access.
"The face of COVID-19 and who was being impacted changed
dramatically. The variants seemed to take hold in communities
where essential workers live. ... This is a step in the
right direction and will hopefully save lives."
(Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny
Editing by Denny Thomas and Aurora Ellis)