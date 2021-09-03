Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

In Celebration of the Company's 25th Anniversary, Key Executive Appointments Announced by EXIT Realty Corp. International

09/03/2021 | 11:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tami Bonnell has been appointed Co-Chair of EXIT's international organization. Mrs. Bonnell joined EXIT Realty in 1999 and was appointed Chief Executive Officer in 2012. She is a 40-year veteran of the real estate industry and is an internationally renowned and respected leader. Mrs. Bonnell has been recognized as one of the 200 most powerful and influential people in residential real estate and among the top 10 women leaders.

Craig Witt has been appointed CEO of the company's U.S. organization. Mr. Witt has been with EXIT Realty since 2004. He owned and operated multiple EXIT Realty franchises, rapidly rising through the ranks, and in 2017 he assumed the role of President of the company's U.S. Division. Mr. Witt works with all levels of the organization to expand EXIT's footprint across the U.S.

Lori Muller has been appointed President, U.S. Division. Joining the company in 2007, until recently Mrs. Muller was the owner of three EXIT Realty brokerages in Wisconsin and was appointed Vice President of the company's U.S. Division in 2020. She has a passion for growing people and has served the National Association of REALTORS® and Women's Council of REALTORS® in a leadership capacity both locally and nationally. 

Joyce Paron has been appointed CEO of the company's Canadian organization. Ms. Paron joined EXIT Realty in 1997 within months of the company's launch as a District Owner selling franchises in Ontario. Her entrepreneurial drive, along with a background in land development and business management were the precursors to her being named President of the Canadian Division for EXIT in 2001.   

These appointments coincide with the company's 25th anniversary being celebrated on September 3. 

"These individuals all have long and esteemed careers with EXIT Realty and unparalleled depth of knowledge and wisdom," said Mr. Morris. "They work harmoniously in the leadership of our company and will continue to shepherd our tremendous growth under my direction as Founder and Chairman. We heartily thank them for their dedicated service and offer them our warmest congratulations."

About EXIT Realty: EXIT Realty is a company founded and built on human potential. A full service, forward-thinking, real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT has to-date paid out more than a half a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates. The Expert Marketing Suite™ including geolocation Smart Sign™ technology gives sellers an edge in a competitive marketplace. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund, and to-date, $6 million has been allocated to charity. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com and www.joinexitrealty.com.

Media Contact:
Bianca D'Angelo
(203)577-7588 (Direct)
bianca@newswire.com
www.Newswire.com

Related Images

  

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Featured Image for EXIT Realty Corp. International

Featured Image for EXIT Realty Corp. International

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:22aPUBLIC POWER S A : Tender process for the sale of 49% of HEDNO S.A. share capital
PU
11:22aCOCA COLA HBC : Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
PU
11:22aGVS S P A : acquires 100% of the RPB Group
PU
11:22aKAHOOT : Student aces AP exam after studying with learning games on Kahoot!
PU
11:22aPrime Minister Janez Janša at the 16th Bled Strategic Forum international conference
PU
11:22aJ FRONT RETAILING : Flash Report on Tenant Transaction Volume of PARCO Stores August 2021 (62.6 KB)
PU
11:22aENTERGY : System Hurricane Ida Update – 9/3/21 @ 9 a.m.
PU
11:22aVARIABLE RATE SHADING : A game changer for the next generation of mobile gamers and devices [video]
PU
11:22aFULCRUM UTILITY SERVICES : F21 Results Presentation
PU
11:22aAUGUST 2021 JOBS REPORT : Employers Add 235,000 Jobs
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive: U.S. funding tapped for Pacific undersea cable after China r..
2Eurostoxx 50 : European stocks slip as U.S. jobs caution offsets strong..
3U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe
4Copper edges higher on weak dollar, U.S. jobs report eyed
5U.S. has no plans to release billions in Afghan assets, Treasury says

HOT NEWS