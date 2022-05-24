In Fed's inflation fight, Bostic wants to avoid 'recklessness'

May 24 (Reuters) - As the Federal Reserve amps up its fight
against 40-year-high inflation with what is expected to be a
string of big interest-rate increases, one U.S. central banker
injected a note of caution, warning headlong rate hikes could
create "significant economic dislocation."
In an essay published Tuesday, Atlanta Fed President Raphael
Bostic said he supports an expeditious return of monetary policy
to a more "neutral" stance to bring down inflation that is
currently running at more than three times the Fed's 2% target.
In doing so, he said, "I plan to proceed with intention and
without recklessness."
Monetary policymakers, he wrote, must be "mindful" of the
uncertain effects of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and supply
constraints on the economic outlook, and "proceed carefully in
tightening policy."
The Fed earlier this month raised its target for the
overnight bank-to-bank lending rate by half a percentage point,
to a range of 0.75%-1%, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell said most
policymakers back two more such rate hikes in June and July.
Bostic's remarks underscore a key point of tension as Fed
policymakers contemplate their next moves as they battle U.S.
price pressures amid rising risks of a global recession and a
range of unknowns, including how workers and households will
behave in an economy perhaps permanently changed by the
pandemic.
Bostic on Monday said he'd like to pause further rate hikes
at the Fed's September meeting to allow time to assess the
impact of tighter policy on the economy and inflation.
Wednesday's publication of minutes from the Fed's May
meeting could show how widely held that view is, and what other
options are under consideration.
Since the May meeting, several Fed policymakers have said
they would like to reduce the pace of rate hikes after an
initial burst of tightening, as long as inflation shows signs of
cooling.
Among those, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester has said
she would favor more aggressive steps at that point if inflation
is not cooperating.
At least one policymaker, St. Louis Fed President James
Bullard, wants to get the interest rate to 3.5% by year end,
which would require half-point rate hikes at all five remaining
Fed meeting this year.
Evercore ISI's Krishna Guha says the best guide to likely
Fed policy is Powell himself, who earlier this month said he'd
want to keep "pushing" on rate hikes until he sees a "clear and
convincing" drop in inflation.
"That high outcome-based standard is unlikely to be met in
September, absent a very sharp deterioration in the economy,
though there may well be enough progress to allow the Fed to
step down from 50bp to 25bp hikes at that meeting," wrote Guha,
a former communications chief at the New York Fed.
The housing market may already be providing a signal.
Commerce Department data on Tuesday showed sales of new U.S.
single-family homes tumbled to a two-year low in April, as
higher mortgage rates bit into demand that two years of
near-20%-per-year home-price increases had failed to stem.
Though the Fed has only raised rates by a total of 0.75
percentage point since March, policymaker talk of tighter policy
since last fall has pushed up home-borrowing rates by about 2
percentage points this year as lenders anticipated Fed action.
Fed policymakers want to see similar cooling in more parts
of the economy, even as they hope to avoid the kind of sharp
slowdown that could trigger a recession.
Bostic says other changes may also be in train. Labor force
participation, which fell during the pandemic, has risen,
potentially limiting what might otherwise be inflationary wage
gains. Households sitting on trillions of excess savings have
started to save less and use credit cards more, possible early
signs of curtailed spending ahead.
But in a world where supply contraints dominate, as Kansas
City Fed President Esther George noted on Monday, policymakers
are unsure how quickly higher borrowing costs will bite on
demand. And that's sure to be the debate ahead that informs how
high and how far rate hikes ultimately go.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler)