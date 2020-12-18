|
In-Field Study to Test a New Sample Collection Method for Beef Manufacturing Trimmings
DO NOT IMPLEMENT THIS NOTICE UNTIL JANUARY 4, 2021.
I. PURPOSE
This notice provides instructions to inspection program personnel (IPP) on how to collect raw beef manufacturing trimmings verification samples for an in-field study. The goal of the study is to determine if a non-destructive surface sampling device, the cloth manual sampling swab - commonly referred to as the "cloth" - can replace the current N60 excision sample collection method used to take a sample under the MT60 sampling project. All establishments that typically receive MT60 sampling assignments will be included in the study.
II. BACKGROUND
FSIS currently collects raw beef manufacturing trimmings verification samples using the N60 excision sampling procedure as described in FSIS Directive 10,010.1, Sampling Verification Activities for Shiga Toxin-ProducingEscherichia coli (STEC) in Raw Beef Products. The N60 excision method (MT60 project code) is a destructive sampling method that requires IPP to cut and collect thin slices from the external surface of beef tissues.
FSIS is conducting an in-field surface sampling study to determine the feasibility of a non-destructive surface sample collection method to collect raw beef manufacturing trimmings verification samples. To conduct this study, FSIS will be collecting the non-destructive surface sample alongside the N60 excision sample collection. The alternative sampling method should cover approximately the surface area of a standard combo bin.
FSIS is testing a non-destructive surface sample collection method, the cloth manual sampling swab ("cloth"); and
The goal is to compare the N60 excision sampling and the non-destructive cloth surface sample collection method to determine if the cloth can comparably recover organisms (fit-for-purpose). IPP are to collect both N60 excision and cloth samples on the same sampled lot to allow comparison.
The study will begin on January 4, 2021 and is expected to last for a minimum of 3 months.
MT60 and cloth samples will be collected and shipped together to the FSIS Field Service Laboratories. MT60 samples will be analyzed for multiple analytes. Cloth samples will be analyzed for Salmonella and indicator organisms only. FSIS is focusing its surface sampling analysis on Salmonella and indicators during the in-field study. The traditional MT60 sample will be analyzed for Shiga-toxin producing E. coli
(STEC), Salmonella, and indicator organisms. STEC testing of the MT60 sample requires establishments to hold product until test results are available.
III. ESTABLISHMENT SAMPLING ELIGIBILITY AND PHIS SAMPLING TASK ASSIGNMENT
Establishments that produce beef manufacturing trimmings eligible for MT60 sampling-from cattle
slaughtered onsite or at sister establishments as described in FSIS Directive 10,010.1-will be included in the study.
IPP are to ensure that the establishment profile information for establishments that produce beef manufacturing trimmings is up-to-date and accurate.
IPP will receive Public Health Information System (PHIS) tasks for the non-destructive cloth sampling method under the MT60_CLOTH sampling code. IPP are to schedule both the MT60 and MT60_CLOTH sampling tasks in PHIS on the same day for sample collection. Every MT60 sample will have a companion MT60_CLOTH sample that is to be collected on the same day.
PHIS tasks and scheduling for MT60 excision samples remain unchanged.
IV. INFORMATION SHARING WITH ESTABLISHMENT MANAGEMENT
At the next weekly meeting at establishments producing beef manufacturing trimmings, IPP are to share this notice with establishment management.
-
IPP are to inform establishment management and document in a Memorandum of Information (MOI) that:
MT60 sample collection procedures remain unchanged, and MT60 samples will be analyzed for STEC and Salmonella as described in FSIS Directive 10,010.1. MT60 samples, collected utilizing the N60 sample collection procedure, will also be tested for indicator organisms. Indicator testing results will not be reported in LIMS-Direct;
IPP will collect cloth samples from the same lot of beef manufacturing trimmings afterIPP collect an MT60 sample. Both MT60 and MT60_CLOTH samples will be shipped together and analyzed at FSIS Field Service Laboratories. Cloth samples will be analyzed for Salmonella and indicator organisms only. Cloth samples will notbe analyzed for STEC. MT60_CLOTH results for Salmonella will be reported in LIMS-Direct. Indicator results will not be reported to LIMS-Direct; and
An instructional video of the cloth sampling procedure can be seen here. IPP are to watch the video before performing the cloth sampling procedure.
V. SUPERVISOR RESPONSIBILITIES
Field supervisors, including Supervisory Public Health Veterinarians (SPHV) and Frontline Supervisors (FLS), are to ensure that IPP that collect MT60 samples are given time to review this notice and watch the cloth sampling procedure in the instructional video as shown here.
Supervisors are to ensure that IPP understand that MT60 (N60) excision samples are collected first, followed by MT60_CLOTH sample collection from the same lot, and all samples are shipped to the FSIS laboratories in the same shipping box.
VI. SAMPLE SELECTION AND LOTTING
MT60 sample collection procedures remain unchanged and IPP are to select the sampled lot as usual following the instructions in FSIS Directive 10,010.1.IPP are to collect grab samples, as appropriate, per
instructions in FSIS Directive 10,010.1.
IPP are to sample the establishment's lot as defined by the establishment.
When collecting cloth samples, IPP are to use 1 cloth per lot. If the establishment defines a lot by multiple combo bins, IPP are to randomly select one of the combo bins for sampling. The intent is to, as much as possible, standardize the surface sampled.
If the establishment lots product in boxes, IPP are to use 1 cloth for up to 5 boxes. For example, if an establishment defines its lot as 3 boxes, IPP are to swab all 3 boxes using 1 cloth, for a total of 1 cloth collected and shipped to the lab.
VII. SAMPLING SUPPLIES FOR MT60 and MT60_CLOTH
The FSIS laboratories will ship the sampling supplies automatically to the Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) at the establishments. IPP are to use only the sampling supplies provided by the laboratories.
If IPP do not receive sampling supplies by the first day of the collection month, or need replacements for damaged or lost supplies, they are to request sampling supplies.
To request sampling supplies via PHIS, IPP are to right-click a scheduled lab sampling task (e.g., "MT60") on the Task Calendar, then select "Order Supplies" from the drop-down menu.
To request sampling supplies via Outlook, IPP are to select one of the following addresses:
SamplingSupplies-EasternLab@usda.gov;
SamplingSupplies-MidwesternLab@usda.gov;or
SamplingSupplies-WesternLab@usda.gov.
IPP are to use the subject heading "MT60 Sampling Supplies" in the email and include the establishment name and number, the project code (MT60) the IPP's contact name, establishment number, telephone number, and a list of the supplies needed.
IPP are to return any unused shipping containers and sampling supplies for these projects to the FSIS Field Service Laboratories. IPP are to send a request for a pre-addressed return FedEx ground shipping label to one of the email addresses listed above.
VIII. MT60 and MT60_CLOTH SAMPLING SUPPLIES
The sampling instructions for MT60 sampling procedure remain unchanged and are to be performed prior to MT60_CLOTH sampling. All the necessary sampling supplies for MT60 and cloth sampling will be in the same shipping box.
-
The box will include the following shipping supplies for both sample collection methods:
1. MT60 sampling supply kit
3 - sterile fill-line closure Whirl-Pak® bags;
-
1 - 13" x 18" zipper lock bag;
3
