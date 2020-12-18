UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

FOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE

WASHINGTON, DC

FSIS NOTICE 69-20 12/18/20

IN-FIELD STUDY TO TEST A NEW SAMPLE COLLECTION METHOD

FOR BEEF MANUFACTURING TRIMMINGS

DO NOT IMPLEMENT THIS NOTICE UNTIL JANUARY 4, 2021.

I. PURPOSE

This notice provides instructions to inspection program personnel (IPP) on how to collect raw beef manufacturing trimmings verification samples for an in-field study. The goal of the study is to determine if a non-destructive surface sampling device, the cloth manual sampling swab - commonly referred to as the "cloth" - can replace the current N60 excision sample collection method used to take a sample under the MT60 sampling project. All establishments that typically receive MT60 sampling assignments will be included in the study.

II. BACKGROUND

FSIS currently collects raw beef manufacturing trimmings verification samples using the N60 excision sampling procedure as described in FSIS Directive 10,010.1 Sampling Verification Activities for Shiga Toxin-Producing Escherichia coli (STEC) in Raw Beef Products . The N60 excision method (MT60 project code) is a destructive sampling method that requires IPP to cut and collect thin slices from the external surface of beef tissues. FSIS is conducting an in-field surface sampling study to determine the feasibility of a non-destructive surface sample collection method to collect raw beef manufacturing trimmings verification samples. To conduct this study, FSIS will be collecting the non-destructive surface sample alongside the N60 excision sample collection. The alternative sampling method should cover approximately the surface area of a standard combo bin. FSIS is testing a non-destructive surface sample collection method, the cloth manual sampling swab ("cloth"); and The goal is to compare the N60 excision sampling and the non-destructive cloth surface sample collection method to determine if the cloth can comparably recover organisms (fit-for-purpose). IPP are to collect both N60 excision and cloth samples on the same sampled lot to allow comparison. The study will begin on January 4, 2021 and is expected to last for a minimum of 3 months. MT60 and cloth samples will be collected and shipped together to the FSIS Field Service Laboratories. MT60 samples will be analyzed for multiple analytes. Cloth samples will be analyzed for Salmonella and indicator organisms only. FSIS is focusing its surface sampling analysis on Salmonella and indicators during the in-field study. The traditional MT60 sample will be analyzed for Shiga-toxin producing E. coli