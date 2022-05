One poacher was killed in the shootout, senior police official Rajiv Kumar Mishra said, giving an account of the incident at a tribal hamlet set in a forested area of Madhya Pradesh state. Police found the carcasses of deer and peacock close by.

The peacock is the national bird and a protected species in India, and hunting them carries a penalty of up to seven years in jail.

(Reporting by Saurabh Sharma; Editing by Rupam Jain)