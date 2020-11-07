In Israel, Biden could differ with Netanyahu on Iran and settlements

JERUSALEM, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Just two weeks ago, Joe Biden
was the butt of a jibe made by U.S. President Donald Trump
during a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu.
"Do you think 'Sleepy Joe' could have made this deal?" Trump
asked Netanyahu in a televised phone call with his closest
foreign ally about a Middle East peace initiative.
Netanyahu demurred, apparently hedging in case of a Biden
victory. It was a wise move: Declared winner of the U.S.
presidential election by major television networks on Saturday,
Biden is the one laughing now.
Unlike many world leaders, the hawkish Israeli leader made
no immediate comment after the U.S. networks called the election
for the former vice president, and a picture of Netanyahu and
Trump remained at the top of the Israeli prime minister's
Facebook page.
Trump, who has made repeated claims of electoral fraud
without providing proof, immediately accused Biden of "rushing
to falsely pose as the winner."
Still, Israeli Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn - a member of
Netanyahu's ruling coalition belonging to the centrist Blue and
White party - swiftly congratulated Biden.
"Congratulations to US President-elect Joe Biden!
Congratulations to Kamala Harris, the first woman to serve as
vice president and congratulations to the American people on the
proper democratic process," Nissenkorn wrote on Twitter.
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid also offered his
congratulations on Twitter.
"The relationship between our countries is based on deeply
held values and critical shared interests which I know will be
at the heart of your administration," Lapid wrote.
POLICY DIFFERENCES
Though Biden describes himself as a Zionist and friend to
nine Israeli prime ministers, friction could arise.
Netanyahu famously feuded with Biden's former boss, Barack
Obama, and he may experience policy whiplash after four years of
being in lockstep with Trump - whom he praised before the
election for having "isolated Iran, confronted its aggression,
recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital, recognised our
sovereignty over the Golan Heights."
However points of difference on Mideast issues may be
deferred because both Biden and Netanyahu face crises over
COVID-19 and their economies.
Among the points of disagreement are Biden's pledge to
restore U.S. involvement in the Iran nuclear deal, and his
likely opposition to Israeli settlement of occupied land where
Palestinians seek statehood.
The rightist Netanyahu has no appetite for Palestinian
statehood, which would require curtailing the West Bank's Jewish
settlers.
As vice president in 2010, Biden condemned Israel's plan to
build 1,600 homes in Ramat Shlomo, a settlement in East
Jerusalem. Today, an expanded Ramat Shlomo has 16,000 residents
and its own highway overpass.
But shelving chunks of Trump's Mideast policy may not mean
that Biden hastens to offer an alternative.
He has already said he will not reverse Trump's recognition
of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.
And Biden has pledged not to condition U.S. assistance for
Israel on policy changes. That suggests his disapproval of
settlement activity may remain declarative.
“The Obama administration couldn’t really work up the energy
to push the ‘peace process,’” said Reuel Marc Gerecht of the
Foundation for Defense of Democracies. ”Joe Biden will be 78
years old on Inauguration Day. He’s been around this block. It’s
too exhausting.”
One Biden adviser said that as a stopgap, the
president-elect may signal to Palestinians that he will put them
on a more even footing with Israel.
Regarding Iran, Daniel Shapiro, U.S. ambassador to Israel
under Obama, told Reuters: "Ensuring Iran does not get nuclear
weapons remains a priority, and obviously ensuring Israel's
security and working to at least preserve the two-state
solution."
He said there would likely be "prioritisation” of these
behind more pressing U.S. domestic problems.
