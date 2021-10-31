In Japan, efforts afoot to win hearts, and votes, of the alienated young

TOKYO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Momoko Nojo's campaign for Japan's
upcoming election revolves around social media and T-shirts, but
she's not running for office. Instead, the activist is fighting
a different battle - against the apathy that keeps young voters
away from the polls.
It's no wonder the young don't vote, with many of them
saying candidates are overwhelmingly male, old, and disconnected
from their concerns.
Only 10% of lawmakers in the just-dissolved lower house were
women; the representation of female candidates in the ruling
coalition is even lower. The average age of male and female
candidates is 54, with more than a third aged 60 and above. A
handful are over 80.
Women's rights are not debated, and other issues such as
gender equality, support for young families, the dire labor
shortage and dysfunctional immigration system are also barely on
the agenda.
The disconnect means that in elections over the past decade
only a third of young voters turned out, and some analysts fear
participation in the upcoming Oct. 31 poll could be the lowest
in post-war history.
"In this situation, young peoples' voices won't be reflected
in politics," said Nojo, 23 and a graduate student.
"By not going to vote, life will become more difficult for
this generation. Whether it's problems with raising children, or
other issues, to get politics to turn to our generation you have
to vote, you have to take part."
Japan's situation contrasts with that of the United States,
where, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, voter turnout of
those aged 18-24 was 51% in the 2020 Presidential election.
Nojo, who developed an interest in activism while studying
in Denmark, is not easily discouraged and has already triumphed
against huge odds. Early this year she shot to fame with a
campaign that ousted octogenarian Tokyo Olympics head Yoshiro
Mori after he made sexist remarks.
But apathy among young voters is deep-seated and reflects
long-term systemic issues in Japanese politics, often dominated
by families who have been elected through generations, analysts
said.
That the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which is on
track to suffer hefty losses in this election, has held power
for all but a brief period over the last six decades also
creates a sense change is impossible.
"I don't go to vote because there's just no feeling it's
connected to my life," said Takuto Nanga, 22 and a comic
illustrator. "Even if the top changes, there'll still be
problems like in the past."
SOCIAL MEDIA
For women, things are especially bad. Only 9.7% of LDP
candidates are women, with 7.5% for coalition partner Komeito.
"Even elected, women lawmakers don't get a chance at the
important cabinet portfolios. There are only a handful in the
cabinet, and there should be so many more. Then women would have
the sense they're taking part," said Airo Hino, a Waseda
University professor.
While emphasising issues such as climate change, cutting
university fees and gender equality would help lure younger
voters, the process also has to be appealing, Hino argues.
That means rejecting traditional campaigning in newspapers,
stump speeches and turgid political appeals on NHK public TV for
social media - which some politicians, such as Taro Kono, often
cited in polls as a top choice for premier, have used to good
effect.
"Almost nobody reads those massive party campaign platforms,
and for young people it's impossible, a facilitator's needed,"
Hino added.
Voter matching apps, where people answer questions and find
out which political party comes closest, are also handy.
"It's mainly a game, but that's fine. In a lighthearted way
you find a party you like, then you go vote," said Hino.
Aside from her online campaigns for "No Youth No Japan",
Nojo has taken a similar tack, partnering with a clothing firm
to produce a series of T-shirts with quirky designs emphasising
issues - life, peace, equality and the planet - and voting.
"Clothes are worn daily, it's a form of expressing your
opinion and showing yourself," Nojo said, with the hope being
they'd become conversation starters and spur wearers to vote.
That something must be done is painfully clear.
"With a larger population and higher voting rates,
inevitably the voice of the older generation is stronger," said
Ayumi Adachi, 20 and a student.
"To get what we want, we need to speak up. We need to vote."
(Additional reporting by Akira Tomoshige; Writing by Elaine
Lies; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)