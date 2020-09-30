Log in
In July, the employed population increased by 0.5%, the unemployment rate increased by 0.6 percentage points and the labour underutilisation increased by 0.1 percentage points

09/30/2020 | 06:20am EDT
Summary

July 2020 - definitive estimates:
• The employed population has increased by 0.5% from the previous month, but has decreased by 1.2% from three months before and by 3.1% from the same month of 2019 .
• The unemployed population has increased by 9.0% from June 2020, by 26.6% from April of the same year and by 20.2% from July 2019.
• The unemployment rate (concept of the International Labour Organization, ILO) stood at 7.9%, 0.6 percentage points (pp) more than in the previous month, 1.6 pp more than three months before and 1.4 pp more than in the same month of the previous year.
• The labour underutilisation rate was estimated at 15.6%, up 0.1 pp from the previous month, up 2.2 pp from three months before and up 2.7 pp from a year earlier.

August 2020 - provisional estimates:
• The employed population has increased by 0.5% from the previous month and by 1.3% from three months before and it has decreased by 3.0 % from the same month of 2019.
• The unemployed population has increased by 3.3% from July 2020, by 44.0% from May of the same year and by 25.7% from August 2019.
• The unemployment rate (ILO concept) stood at 8.1%, up 0.2 pp from the previous month, up 2.2 pp from three months before and up 1.7 pp from the same month of the previous year.
• The labour underutilisation rate was estimated at 15.3%, 0.3 pp less than in the previous month, 0.7 pp more than three months before and 2.7 pp more than an year earlier.
• The monthly decrease of the labour underutilisation rate in this month was mainly due to the decrease of the number of inactive available but not seeking work, which more than compensated the increase of the unemployed population.

The information in this Press Release is influenced by the current situation determined by the pandemic COVID-19, either by the natural disturbance associated with the impact of the pandemic in obtaining primary information or by the behavioural changes resulting from the measures adopted to safeguard public health (for more, see page 6). For these reasons, Statistics Portugal advices special care in the analysis of the provisional estimates.
Despite the circumstances determined by the COVID-19 pandemic, Statistics Portugal call for better collaboration of enterprises, families and public entities in answering to Statistics Portugal's requests. The quality of official statistics, particularly their ability to identify the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, depends crucially on this collaboration that Statistics Portugal is graceful for in advance.


Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 10:19:03 UTC
