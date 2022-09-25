Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

In Moldova's capital, thousands call for government's resignation

09/25/2022 | 12:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHISINAU (Reuters) - Several thousand people protested in Moldova's capital on Sunday to demand the resignation of the country's pro-Western government amid mounting anger over spiralling natural gas prices and inflation.

The small east European nation, sandwiched between Ukraine and Romania, has seen political tensions rise in recent months as gas prices soar following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A Reuters reporter saw thousands of people protesting outside the Moldovan president's official residence in central Chisinau, chanting slogans including "down with (President) Maia Sandu" and "down with the government".

Sandu has repeatedly condemned Moscow's actions in Ukraine and is pushing for membership of the European Union. Her critics charge she should have negotiated a better gas deal with Russia, Moldova's main supplier.

On Friday, Moldova's gas regulator raised prices by 27% for households.

Around 10 tents had been set up by protesters outside the residence by the afternoon, following an attempt to create a protest camp outside Moldova's parliament last week.

(Reporting by Alexander Tanas; Writing by Max Hunder; Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -2.79% 327.3715 Real-time Quote.87.45%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.42% 57.675 Delayed Quote.-20.07%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:54pCRIMINAL REFERRALS IN JAN. 6 ATTACK PROBE WEIGHED : Rep. Schiff
RE
01:40pRUSSIA : annexed areas of Ukraine to get Moscow's 'full protection'
RE
01:29pProminent Chinese commentator urges COVID experts to 'speak out'
RE
01:12pTropical Storm Ian to hit Cuba and become a hurricane
RE
12:31pItalian newly weds start married life casting votes
RE
12:21pUkraine mocks Russia's partial mobilization on Twitter
RE
12:19pIn Moldova's capital, thousands call for government's resignation
RE
12:19pSuicide bombing in Somalia kills one soldier and injures six
RE
12:17pPolice clash with people opposed to mobilisation in Russia's Dagestan
RE
12:02pCubans head to polls to vote on govt-sponsored code to legalize gay marriage, adoption
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Shelling hits southern Ukraine as Russia in UN spotlight over escalatio..
2Lavrov: 'Full protection' for any territory annexed by Russia
3Fed can avoid 'deep pain' in inflation fight, Bostic says
4Iran denounces U.S. support for 'rioters'
5British PM Truss: don't listen to Putin's sabre-rattling on Ukraine

HOT NEWS