Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

In NCLA Amicus Win, Sixth Circuit Affirms Decision Invalidating CDC's Eviction Moratorium

07/23/2021 | 05:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Washington, D.C., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit affirmed the March 2021 decision of the Western District of Tennessee in Tiger Lily, LLC, et al. v. United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, et al. The ruling invalidates the eviction moratorium order imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Sixth Circuit held that the nationwide moratorium issued by CDC, stopping residential evictions, exceeds the agency’s statutory authority. The New Civil Liberties Alliance, a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group, filed a successful amici curiae brief in the federal district court in Tiger Lily.

NCLA’s brief—signed by amici NCLA, the Beacon Center of Tennessee, the National Apartment Association, and the National Association of Residential Property Managers—argued that Congress never granted CDC the unlimited authority to take any conceivable action it deems necessary to fight infection. Congress never anticipated that CDC would intrude into the operations of state landlord-tenant courts under the pretense of protecting public health. Ultimately, the District Court—and now the Sixth Circuit—adopted NCLA’s argument. The court concluded that Congress did not authorize the CDC to “shut down evictions across the country.” Absent an exceedingly clear congressional mandate, the Sixth Circuit ruled, “the CDC cannot nationalize landlord-tenant law.”

Judge Amul Thapar agreed with the panel’s decision but wrote separately to highlight the separation-of-powers concerns that arise when an administrative agency oversteps its bounds. As Judge Thapar explained, the Founders designed Congress to be the branch that is “most responsive to the will of the people.” “By shifting responsibility to a less accountable branch, Congress protects itself from political censure—and deprives the people of the say the framers intended them to have. And yet, over the years, the guardrails have crumbled.” Judge Thapar called on the Supreme Court to “consider breathing new life” into the nondelegation doctrine. The case against CDC proves why a strong nondelegation doctrine is so important, Judge Thapar concluded: “It is not our job as judges to make legislative rules that favor one side or another. But nor should it be the job of bureaucrats embedded in the executive branch. While landlords and tenants likely disagree on much, there is one thing both deserve: for their problems to be resolved by their elected representative.”

NCLA released the following statement:

“The Sixth Circuit has rejected CDC’s view that it has unlimited power to prohibit or require anything it can imagine. CDC has taken a terrifying view of its own authority, and the court wisely understood that our constitutional protections must be protected most in times of crisis.”
— Caleb Kruckenberg, NCLA Litigation Counsel

For more information about this case visit here.

ABOUT NCLA

NCLA is a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group founded by prominent legal scholar Philip Hamburger to protect constitutional freedoms from violations by the Administrative State. NCLA’s public-interest litigation and other pro bono advocacy strive to tame the unlawful power of state and federal agencies and to foster a new civil liberties movement that will help restore Americans’ fundamental rights.

 ###

 


Judy Pino
New Civil Liberties Alliance
202-869-5218
judy.pino@ncla.legal

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:55pStar Navigation Announces Results of Annual and Special General Meeting
NE
05:54pFACEBOOK : U.S. FTC asks for more time to file amended complaint in Facebook case
RE
05:51pMACY : Yorkie protects 10-year-old Toronto girl from attacking coyote
AQ
05:48pH.R. 2617, Performance Enhancement Reform Act
PU
05:48pH.R. 4502, the Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, Agriculture, Rural Development, Energy and Water Development, Financial Services and General Government, Interior, Environment, Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, Transportation, Housing, a
PU
05:48pS. 1061, Israel Relations Normalization Act of 2021
PU
05:48pAFYA : Announces Results of Annual General Meeting on July 23, 2021
PU
05:48pSUPERDRY : The Ultimate Guide to Superdry Backpacks for Back to School
PU
05:47pCLEVER LEAVES : to Take Advantage of the Approval to Export Medical Cannabis Flower from Colombia
AQ
05:46pAfya Limited Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held on July 23, 2021
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SCATEC ASA : SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF 2021: Strong growth in project backlog and pipeline
2VALEO SE : VALEO : Goldman Sachs maintains a Sell rating
3Investors eye COVID-19 spread, Golden Cross to gauge U.S. dollar trajectory
4RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Update - Appointment of His Excellency Yasir Al Rumayyan as an..
5UNILEVER PLC : UNILEVER PLC : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS