Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

In New Year's speech, Taiwan president warns China against 'military adventurism'

01/01/2022 | 04:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen speaks at a rank conferral ceremony for military officials, in Taipei

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen had a New Year message for China on Saturday: military conflict is not the answer, but Beijing responded with a stern warning that if Taiwan crossed any red line it would lead to "profound catastrophe".

China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has increased military and diplomatic pressure in the past two years to assert its sovereignty claims.

"We must remind the Beijing authorities to not misjudge the situation and to prevent the internal expansion of 'military adventurism'," Tsai said on Saturday in her New Year's speech, broadcast live on Facebook.

Taiwan says it is an independent country and has repeatedly vowed to defend its freedom and democracy.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said in his New Year address on Friday that the complete unification of "the motherland" was an aspiration shared by people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

On Saturday, after Tsai's speech, Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson of the Taiwan Affairs Office in Beijing, said: "We are willing to strive for the prospect of peaceful reunification."

"But if 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces continue to provoke and coerce, or even cross any red line, we will have to take decisive measures."

The pursuit of independence will only throw Taiwan into a "deep chasm" and bring about "profound catastrophe", Zhu added.

In recent months, Beijing has sent repeated air missions over the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan has said it will not give in to threats.

"The military is definitely not an option for solving cross-strait disagreements. Military conflicts would impact economic stability," Tsai said.

To ease tension in the region, both Taipei and Beijing must "work hard to take care of people's livelihoods and calm the hearts of the people" in order to find peaceful solutions to problems together, she said.

Tsai also said Taiwan would continue to monitor the situation in Hong Kong, adding that interference in the recent legislative election and the arrests this week of senior staff at the pro-democracy media outlet Stand News "made people worry even more about human rights and freedom of speech in Hong Kong".

"We will hold fast to our sovereignty, uphold the values of freedom and democracy, defend territorial sovereignty and national security, and maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region," Tsai said.

(Reporting by Sarah Wu; Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard and Ryan Woo in Beijing; Editing by Kim Coghill and Frances Kerry)

By Sarah Wu


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
META PLATFORMS, INC. -2.33% 336.35 Delayed Quote.23.13%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 0.00% 742.212 Real-time Quote.23.75%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51aTurkey hikes energy prices; Istanbul monthly inflation highest in decade
RE
05:23aEU drafts plan to label gas and nuclear investments as green
RE
05:21aViolence against women insults God, pope says in New Year's message
RE
05:09a'BROUGHT LIGHT' IN THE DARK : praise at funeral of South Africa's Tutu
RE
05:07aNATIONAL RECORDS OF SCOTLAND : 2006 Scottish Cabinet records to be released online
PU
04:47aNew COVID restrictions would be a last resort, says UK health minister
RE
04:47aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : Chinese and Russian Heads of State Exchange New Year Congratulatory Messages Chinese Premier and Russian Prime Minister Exchange New Year Congratulatory Messages
PU
04:32aIn New Year's speech, Taiwan president warns China against 'military adventurism'
RE
03:29aPakistan annual inflation rose to 12.3% in December
RE
03:27aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Rs 1,29,780 crore gross GST Revenue collection for December 2021
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street ends tumultuous year near record highs
2Omicron dampens global New Year celebrations, fewer watch ball drop in ..
3SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS LSPD, RAAS, RVNC, STNE INVESTORS..
4SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS BLI, NVAX, ONTF INVESTORS of Lea..
5SoftBank : 2022 New Year's Message

HOT NEWS