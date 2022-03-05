Log in
In New York's 'Little Odessa,' community unites

03/05/2022 | 07:19pm EST
STORY: The war in Ukraine and the unfolding humanitarian crisis has sent shockwaves around the world.

And in New York's Brighton Beach neighborhood - where Russians and Ukrainians have lived side by side for decades, along with others from the former Soviet Union - the invasion has stirred up complicated emotions.

Executive director of Brighton Beach Improvement District, Yelena Makhnin:

"It's heartbreaking. And it's one story when you see it on the news, and the other story when you get pictures through (Facebook) Messenger or WhatsApp from your friends hiding in basements. (flash) It's a tragedy. And I keep repeating what I started saying from 2015. If you are a human being, if you're honest, you have to be Ukrainian today."

Many Ukrainians - living in the area nicknamed Little Odessa - agree the community has really come together in a show of support.

Ukrainian flags hang from many businesses, and donation drives in support of Ukrainians have sprung up across the neighborhood and beyond.

This local beauty salon owner teared up describing how donations were coming not just from Ukrainians, but from Russians, Georgians, Uzbeks and more.

Volunteers are also collecting donations at Brighton Beach's Guardian Angel Roman Catholic Church.

The plan is to ship much needed supplies to contacts in Poland who can help get the packages into Ukraine.

One volunteer said she prays for loved ones there.

"We just pray for them to wake up and to give us a call and back and forth. I am very... maddened... mad, I would say. I'm just probably introverting more. And it's hard for people like me, who has no tears left to express the feelings anymore, it's just... that's the only way we can express it by helping and do, like, something as a diaspora or something like that."

Another member of the church, who was born in Ukraine and spent most of her life in Moscow, lamented all of the suffering:

"This war creates a very dangerous, and many people, many people are suffering... suffering... stradayet (Russian). Younger kids and olders, many, many... it's... it's terrible. I don't know... nobody knows. But remember, remember... Love your neighbors like yourself."


© Reuters 2022
