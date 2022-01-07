Log in
In November, the unemployment rate stood at 6.3% and the labour underutilisation rate at 11.7%

01/07/2022 | 06:08am EST
Summary

October 2021:

• The active population (5,169.3 thousand) increased by 0.1% both from the previous month and from three months before and by 2.0% from the same month of 2020.

• The employed population (4,839.8 thousand) increased from the three comparison periods: 0.1%, 0.3% and 3.3%, respectively.

• The unemployed population (329.6 thousand) increased by 0.4% from September and decreased by 3.0% from July and by 14.3% from October 2020.

• The unemployment rate stood at 6.4%, the same value as in the previous month, down 0.2 percentage points (pp) from three months before and down 1.2 pp from a year earlier.

• The inactive population (2,512.9 thousand) stood practically unchanged from three months before, having decreased by 0.1% from the previous month and by 3.2% from a year earlier.

• The labour underutilisation rate was estimated at 11.7%, having decreased by 0.3 pp from September, by 0.9 pp from July and by 3.1 pp from October 2020.

November 2021:

• The active population (5,179.7 thousand) increased from the three periods under comparison: by 0.2%, 0.4% and 2.1%, respectively October and August of 2021 and November of 2020.

• The employed population (4,852.8 thousand) increased by 0.3% from October, by 0.4% from August and by 3.1% from November 2020.

• The unemployed population (326.9 thousand) decreased by 0.8% from the previous month and by 11.1% from a year earlier, having increased by 0.6% from three months before.

• The unemployment rate stood at 6.3%, down 0.1 pp from the previous month, the same value as in three months before and down 0.9 pp from a year before.

• The inactive population (2,505.4 thousand) has decreased from October 2021 (0.3%), from August of the same year (0.6%) and from November 2020 (3.7%).

• The labour underutilisation rate stood at 11.7%, the same value as in the previous month and down both from three months before (0.6 pp) and from a year earlier (2.3 pp).

Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
