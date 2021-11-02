In October 2021 the State Sector working balance shows a borrowing requirement of 7.5 billion euros

In October 2021, the State Sector working balance is provisionally estimated at Euro -7,500 million, with an improvement of about Euro 2,300 million in comparison to the corresponding month of 2020 (Euro -9,844 million).

In the first ten months of the current year, the working balance is estimated at Euro -93,200 million, with an improvement of about Euro 44,900 million with respect to January- October 2020 (Euro -138,154 million). The updated estimate of the State Sector working balance in September 2021 is available on the State General Accounting Department website.

Comment

Compared to the previous year, the improvement in October 2021 State working balance benefited from the increase in fiscal revenues, due to favourable cyclical effects and to higher revenues for VAT on imports.

On the other hand, the Central Government expenditures increased, due to a financial intervention in favour of CSEA (Fund for Energy and Environmental Services) to mitigate the effects of higher energy prices on electricity tariffs. The increase in Central Government disbursement has been partially offset by the reduction in Local Government expenditure.

Interest expenditure on Government bonds has decreased by Euro 117 million.