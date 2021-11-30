Log in
In October, the unemployment rate stood at 6.4% and the labour underutilisation rate at 11.8%

11/30/2021 | 06:11am EST
Summary

September 2021:

• The active population (5,164.4 thousand) increased by 0.1% from the previous month, by 0.2% from three months before and by 2.2% from the same month of 2020.

• The employed population (4,836.0 thousand) increased from the three comparison periods: 0.1%, 0.7% and 4.1%, respectively.

• The unemployed population (328.4 thousand) increased by 1.0% from August and decreased by 6.9% from June and by 19.0% from September of 2020.

• The unemployment rate stood at 6.4%, up 0.1 percentage points (pp) from the previous month, down 0.4 pp from three months before and down 1.6 pp from a year earlier.

• The inactive population (2,514.9 thousand) decreased 0.2% from August, 0.3% from June and 3.6% from September 2020.

• The labour underutilisation rate was estimated at 12.0%, having decreased by 0.3 pp from the previous month, by 0.8 pp from three months before and by 3.4 pp from a year earlier.

October 2021 :

• The active population (5,153.6 thousand) decreased by 0.2% from the previous month and by 0.3% from three months before, having increased by 1.7% from a year earlier.

• The employed population (4,822.0 thousand) decreased by 0.3% from September and by 0.1% from July, having increased by 2.9% from October 2020.

• The unemployed population (331.6 thousand) increased by 1.0% from the previous month and decreased by 2.4% from three months before and by 13.8% from a year earlier.

• The unemployment rate stood at 6.4%, the same value as in the previous month, down 0.2 pp from three months before and down 1.2 pp from a year before.

• The inactive population (2,528.7 thousand) has increased from September 2021 (0.5%) and from July of the same year (0.6%), having decreased from October 2020 (2.6%).

• The labour underutilisation rate stood at 11.8%, down from the three comparison periods: by 0.2 pp, 0.8 pp and by 3.0 pp, respectively.

Disclaimer

Statistics Portugal published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2021 11:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
