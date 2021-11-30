In October, the unemployment rate stood at 6.4% and the labour underutilisation rate at 11.8%

September 2021:

• The active population (5,164.4 thousand) increased by 0.1% from the previous month, by 0.2% from three months before and by 2.2% from the same month of 2020.

• The employed population (4,836.0 thousand) increased from the three comparison periods: 0.1%, 0.7% and 4.1%, respectively.

• The unemployed population (328.4 thousand) increased by 1.0% from August and decreased by 6.9% from June and by 19.0% from September of 2020.

• The unemployment rate stood at 6.4%, up 0.1 percentage points (pp) from the previous month, down 0.4 pp from three months before and down 1.6 pp from a year earlier.

• The inactive population (2,514.9 thousand) decreased 0.2% from August, 0.3% from June and 3.6% from September 2020.

• The labour underutilisation rate was estimated at 12.0%, having decreased by 0.3 pp from the previous month, by 0.8 pp from three months before and by 3.4 pp from a year earlier.

October 2021 :

• The active population (5,153.6 thousand) decreased by 0.2% from the previous month and by 0.3% from three months before, having increased by 1.7% from a year earlier.

• The employed population (4,822.0 thousand) decreased by 0.3% from September and by 0.1% from July, having increased by 2.9% from October 2020.

• The unemployed population (331.6 thousand) increased by 1.0% from the previous month and decreased by 2.4% from three months before and by 13.8% from a year earlier.

• The unemployment rate stood at 6.4%, the same value as in the previous month, down 0.2 pp from three months before and down 1.2 pp from a year before.

• The inactive population (2,528.7 thousand) has increased from September 2021 (0.5%) and from July of the same year (0.6%), having decreased from October 2020 (2.6%).

• The labour underutilisation rate stood at 11.8%, down from the three comparison periods: by 0.2 pp, 0.8 pp and by 3.0 pp, respectively.