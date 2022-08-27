Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

In Poland, where coal is king, homeowners queue for days to buy fuel

08/27/2022 | 09:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
In Poland, where coal is king, homeowners queue for days to buy fuel

WARSAW/BOGDANKA (Reuters) - In Poland's late summer heat, dozens of cars and trucks line up at the Lubelski Wegiel Bogdanka coal mine, as householders fearful of winter shortages wait for days and nights to stock up on heating fuel in queues reminiscent of communist times.

Artur, 57, a pensioner, drove up from Swidnik, some 30 km (18 miles) from the mine in eastern Poland on Tuesday, hoping to buy several tonnes of coal for himself and his family.

"Toilets were put up today, but there's no running water," he said, after three nights of sleeping in his small red hatchback in a crawling queue of trucks, tractors towing trailers and private cars.

"This is beyond imagination, people are sleeping in their cars. I remember the communist times but it didn't cross my mind that we could return to something even worse."

Artur's household is one of the 3.8 million in Poland that rely on coal for heating and now face shortages and price hikes, after Poland and the European Union imposed an embargo on Russian coal following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February.

Poland banned purchases with an immediate effect in April, while the bloc mandated fading them out by August.

While Poland produces over 50 million tonnes from its own mines every year, imported coal, much of it from Russia, is a household staple because of competitive prices and the fact that Russian coal is sold in lumps more suitable for home use.

Soaring demand has forced Bogdanka and other state-controlled mines to ration sales or offer the fuel to individual buyers via online platforms, in limited amounts. Artur, who did not want to give his full name, said he had collected paperwork from his extended family in the hope of picking up all their fuel allocations at once.

The mine planned to sell fuel for some 250 households on Friday and would continue sales over the weekend to cut waiting times, Dorota Choma, a spokeswoman for the Bogdanka mine told Reuters.

The limits are in place to prevent hoarding and profiteering, or even selling spots in the queue, Choma said.

Like all Polish coal mines, Bogdanka typically sells most of the coal it produces to power plants. Last year, it sold less than 1% of its output to individual clients so lacks the logistics to sell fuel directly to retail buyers.

Lukasz Horbacz, head of the Polish Coal Merchant Chamber of Commerce, said the decline in Russian imports began in January when Moscow started using rail tracks for military transport.

"But the main reason for the shortages is the embargo that went into immediate effect. It turned the market upside down," he told Reuters.

A spokesman for the Weglokoks, a state-owned coal trader tasked by the government to boost imports from other countries declined to comment, while the climate ministry was not available for comment. Government officials have repeatedly said Poland would have enough fuel to meet demand.

In recent years, Poland has been the most vocal critic of EU climate policy and a staunch defender of coal that generates as much as 80% of its electricity. But coal output has steadily declined as the cost of mining at deeper levels increases.

Coal consumption has held mostly steady, prompting a gradual rise in imports. In 2021, Poland imported 12 million tonnes of coal, of which 8 million tonnes came from Russia and used by households and small heating plants.

In July, Poland ordered two state-controlled companies to import several million tons of the fuel from other sources including Indonesia, Colombia and Africa, and introduced subsidies for homeowners facing a doubling or tripling of coal prices from last winter.

"As much as 60% of those that use coal for heating may be affected by energy poverty," Horbacz said.

Back at Bogdanka, Piotr Maciejewski, 61, a local farmer who joined the queue on Tuesday, said he was prepared for a long wait.

"My tractor stays in line, I'm going home to get some sleep," he said.

(Reporting by Marek Strzelecki and Kuba Stezycki, Editing by Ros Russell)

By Marek Strzelecki and Kuba Stezycki


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.75% 459.65 Real-time Quote.-14.54%
GOLD -1.12% 1736.8 Delayed Quote.-4.00%
LUBELSKI WEGIEL BOGDANKA S.A. -2.48% 51.2 Delayed Quote.60.00%
NASDAQ COLOMBIA -0.15% 312.266591 Real-time Quote.-14.63%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.40% 151.72 Real-time Quote.-13.68%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -1.22% 1018.75 Real-time Quote.-4.31%
SILVER -1.60% 18.88 Delayed Quote.-17.60%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.00% 59.55 Delayed Quote.-19.73%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:09aCentral banks will fail to tame inflation without better fiscal policy, study says
RE
09:47aChinese drillers work 15-hour days building wells in drought-hit Jiangxi
RE
09:36aAbbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility
RE
09:19aMacron visits famed Disco Maghreb record shop on Algeria trip
RE
09:10aIn Poland, where coal is king, homeowners queue for days to buy fuel
RE
09:04aECB needs another big rate hike in September, Kazaks says
RE
08:59aEcb’s kazaks says euro zone recession risk substantial, technica…
RE
08:59aEcb’s kazaks says ecb should discuss 50 and 75 bps rate hikes in…
RE
08:56aMacron visits famed Disco Maghreb record shop on Algeria trip
RE
08:45aJapan pledges $30 billion in African aid at Tunis summit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1New CATL m3p batteries can improve energy density by 10%-20% - chairman
2UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE- THERE IS A REALISTIC POSSIBILITY THAT…
33M Statement Regarding Bankruptcy Court Decision
4Meta head of virtual reality platform Horizon leaving company
5Avaada Group Signs MoU for $5 Billion Green Ammonia Plant with Rajastha..

HOT NEWS