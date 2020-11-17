Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

In September 2020, more persons in employment than in the previous month

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/17/2020 | 04:39am EST

The number of persons in employment up by 0.6% over the previous month

In September 2020, the number of persons in employment increased by about 5,100 or by 0.6% (to more than 887.200) compared to August 2020 and decreased by 1.1% compared to September 2019. In September 2020, compared to the previous month, the number of persons in paid employment and self-employed persons increased (the former by 0.6%, to more than 792,900 and the latter by 0.2%, to about 94,300). Compared to September 2019, the number of persons in paid employment decreased by 1.5%, while the number of self-employed persons increased by 3.1%.

Compared to the previous month, the number of men and women in employment increased; the number of women more than the number of men (the former by 0.7 %, to about 400,700 and the latter by 0.5 %, to more than 486,500). At the annual level, in September 2020 compared to September 2019, both the number of men and the number of women in employment decreased (the former by 1.4%, the latter by 0.6 %).

In September 2020, the number of persons in employment increased in all statistical regions

Compared to the previous month, the number of persons in employment in September 2020 increased in all statistical regions of employment, the most in the Osrednjeslovenska statistical region, i.e. by about 1,700 or by 0.5% (to more than 313,200). Compared to September 2019, the number of persons in employment decreased in almost all statistical regions of employment (except in three), the most in the Obalno-kraška statistical region (by 4.3% or by more than 2,100).

In more than half of the activities, in September 2020 the number of persons in employment increased

Compared to August 2020, in September 2020 the number of persons in employment decreased in three and increased in seventeen activities. At the monthly level, the number of persons in employment decreased the most in financial and insurance activities, i.e. by 0.3% (to about 19,700), while the largest increase was recorded in education (by 2.6%, to about 74,800).

In the third quarter of 2020, 0.1% fewer persons in employment compared to the second and 1.4% fewer compared to the first quarter of 2020

Compared to the second quarter of 2020, in the third quarter of 2020 the number of persons in employment decreased by 0.1%, of which the number of persons in paid employment decreased by 0.1% and the number of self-employed persons increased by 0.1%. Compared to the first quarter of 2020, in the third quarter of 2020 the number of persons in employment decreased by 1.4%, of which the number of persons in paid employment decreased by 1.6% and the number of self-employed persons decreased only slightly.

Disclaimer

Statistical Office of The Republic of Slovenia published this content on 17 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2020 09:38:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:02aCareDx Receives Medicare Reimbursement Pricing for AlloSure Heart
GL
05:01aEXCLUSIVE : BMW deal to lift stake in China venture unaffected by Brilliance parent's debt issues
RE
05:01aIBM STUDY : Majority of Global Consumers Embrace e-Commerce, Sustainability for the Holidays Amid COVID-19
AQ
05:01aADM ENDE : Endeavors, Inc. (Q) Revenue for First 10 Months of 2020 Tops Full Year 2019 Revenue
AQ
05:01aAURORA MOBILE : Partners with Missfresh to Promote Intelligent Marketing
AQ
05:01aCAREDX : Receives Medicare Reimbursement Pricing for AlloSure Heart
AQ
05:01aDADA NEXUS : to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on November 19, 2020
AQ
05:01aIBM STUDY : Majority of Global Consumers Embrace e-Commerce, Sustainability for the Holidays Amid COVID-19
PR
05:01aCNFINANCE : to Report Third Quarter and 9 Months 2020 Financial Results on Monday, November 23, 2020
PR
05:01aRecord high stocks bask in November reign
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : WE CAN STOP COVID-19: Moderna vaccine success gives world more hope
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Key witness in Huawei CFO's arrest declines to testify in Canada court
3Pfizer to start pilot delivery program for its COVID-19 vaccine in four U.S. states
4Buffett's Berkshire bets on Big Pharma, invests in four drugmakers
5Oil prices edge up as market eyes OPEC+ meeting, vaccine hopes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group