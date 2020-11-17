In September 2020, more persons in employment than in the previous month

The number of persons in employment up by 0.6% over the previous month

In September 2020, the number of persons in employment increased by about 5,100 or by 0.6% (to more than 887.200) compared to August 2020 and decreased by 1.1% compared to September 2019. In September 2020, compared to the previous month, the number of persons in paid employment and self-employed persons increased (the former by 0.6%, to more than 792,900 and the latter by 0.2%, to about 94,300). Compared to September 2019, the number of persons in paid employment decreased by 1.5%, while the number of self-employed persons increased by 3.1%.

Compared to the previous month, the number of men and women in employment increased; the number of women more than the number of men (the former by 0.7 %, to about 400,700 and the latter by 0.5 %, to more than 486,500). At the annual level, in September 2020 compared to September 2019, both the number of men and the number of women in employment decreased (the former by 1.4%, the latter by 0.6 %).

In September 2020, the number of persons in employment increased in all statistical regions



Compared to the previous month, the number of persons in employment in September 2020 increased in all statistical regions of employment, the most in the Osrednjeslovenska statistical region, i.e. by about 1,700 or by 0.5% (to more than 313,200). Compared to September 2019, the number of persons in employment decreased in almost all statistical regions of employment (except in three), the most in the Obalno-kraška statistical region (by 4.3% or by more than 2,100).

In more than half of the activities, in September 2020 the number of persons in employment increased

Compared to August 2020, in September 2020 the number of persons in employment decreased in three and increased in seventeen activities. At the monthly level, the number of persons in employment decreased the most in financial and insurance activities, i.e. by 0.3% (to about 19,700), while the largest increase was recorded in education (by 2.6%, to about 74,800).

In the third quarter of 2020, 0.1% fewer persons in employment compared to the second and 1.4% fewer compared to the first quarter of 2020

Compared to the second quarter of 2020, in the third quarter of 2020 the number of persons in employment decreased by 0.1%, of which the number of persons in paid employment decreased by 0.1% and the number of self-employed persons increased by 0.1%. Compared to the first quarter of 2020, in the third quarter of 2020 the number of persons in employment decreased by 1.4%, of which the number of persons in paid employment decreased by 1.6% and the number of self-employed persons decreased only slightly.