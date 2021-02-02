Log in
In Two Weeks, National Ethanol Conference Will Make History

02/02/2021 | 04:20pm EST
The 26th annual National Ethanol Conference begins two weeks from today, bringing an all-new format that will allow for more industry leaders to participate in what has always been the most widely attended executive-level policy and marketing conference for the ethanol industry.

'The 2021 National Ethanol Conference promises to offer something of interest for everyone, whether their focus is on energy policy, environmental issues, domestic and international market development, new technologies, or consumer education and marketing,' said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. 'We've lined up a terrific group of speakers and panelists who are renowned thought leaders at the intersection of the energy and agriculture sectors. I have no doubt that all attending will come away from this year's event more informed and more connected.'

With a new time-saving schedule spread over three days, from Feb. 16-18, the NEC will allow participants to take part completely in the all-digital program without missing their daily workplace responsibilities, especially because all those registered will have access to all the sessions either live or on-demand. Our digital platform also offers multiple, easy-to-use opportunities to conduct business with fellow industry customers and clients-all without the travel expense.

Among the agenda highlights:

  • Pulitzer Prize-winning energy expert Daniel Yergin, whose latest book will be provided free to all registered attendees, will discuss energy, geopolitics and the pandemic.
  • Congresswoman Cheri Bustos, who introduced the Next Generation Fuels Act, will focus on driving decarbonization and fuel efficiency with ethanol.
  • An economist from the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute will share valuable insight on how low-carbon fuel standards and the Renewable Fuel Standard can work together.
  • A stakeholder roundtable will include panelists from General Motors, the National Farmers Union, the Keystone Policy Center and the New York League of Conservation Voters.
  • Public opinion firm Locust Street will present recent focus group results helping us understand what consumers really think about ethanol.
  • Department of Energy officials and leading lifecycle analysis experts will discuss the future of automobiles, and how various options impact carbon emissions and climate change.
  • And back by popular demand, a panel of technology innovators will discuss new and emerging outside-of-the-box uses for ethanol.

Click here for more information and to register.

RFA - Renewable Fuels Association published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 21:19:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
