In Wake of GameStop Short Squeeze Dream Exchange CEO Announces How New Venture Exchanges Can Create a Prohibition on Short Selling Abuses

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent webinar, Dream Exchange CEO, Joe Cecala, announced that new venture exchanges can create a total prohibition on short selling and dedication to the integrity of free, fair, and open markets. This in the wake of a grassroots movement to democratize finance in recent weeks surrounding the GameStop short squeeze organized on Reddit.

"I've been shouting this from the ramparts for the better part of 10 years," Cecala states that venture exchanges can help stop malicious trading techniques. The Dream Exchange venture exchange will be a paradigm shift because "in the rulebook of the Dream Exchange there will be a total prohibition on short selling. And why is that?" Cecala asks, "Well, we found out last week."

Dream Exchange, the first black-owned stock exchange in formation, is leading the main street movement to create freedom and equality in our equity marketplace. The ugly truth about the U.S. capital markets is, over $36T of value in the U.S. capital market, 80% is controlled by institutional investors according to a recent report by Pensions and Investments. Join Cecala in his next live webinar and hear it directly from him on Wednesday 17 February, 2pm ET.

