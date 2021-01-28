Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

In a first, most North American robots last year didn't go to automotive plants

01/28/2021 | 05:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 28 (Reuters) - For the first time last year, most of the robots ordered by companies in North America weren't destined for automotive factories.

The shift is part of a long-term trend of automation spreading into more corners of the economy which was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Online retailers have scrambled to expand capacity as more people buy goods online, while food and other types of factories have seen automation as a tool to keep lines running and workers safely separated.

Shipments of robots rose to 31,044 in 2020, a 3.5% increase over the prior year, with 52% going to plants that make things such as consumer goods and pharmaceuticals, according to data compiled by industry group the Association for Advancing Automation.

The orders were valued at $1.57 billion in total.

Orders by life sciences, pharmaceutical and biomedical companies rose 69% last year, the group reported, while demand from food and consumer goods companies grew by 56%.

"There's definitely been an upturn in particular areas because of the pandemic," said Alex Shikany, the group's vice president of membership and business intelligence. "The value proposition of automation is always efficiency, but with a pandemic it's also a way to space workers out and to run factories 24 hours a day without disruptions."

The robot industry, like most manufacturers, was hit hard during the pandemic as global supply chains ground to a halt and businesses closed. But business snapped back later in the year. Robot shipments in the fourth quarter were the second highest in history, up nearly 64% from the year-ago period, the report said.

The auto industry, a mix of assembly plants and parts suppliers, has long dominated the market for robots, although the level of demand can fluctuate depending on how many automakers are retooling for new models. Automotive accounted for two-thirds of robot shipments in 2017.

Procter & Gamble Co. is among the non-automotive companies using more automation in its factories and warehouses.

Mark Lewandowski, the company’s director of robotics innovation, said that a decade ago, there was less machinery specifically designed for factories that made things like food or soap.

“Automotive was the big gorilla in the room,” he said, but that’s changed. Over the past year, for instance, P&G was able to move quickly in response to the pandemic to install more robots in facilities that bundle together goods into special packaging.

“Traditionally that was done manually,” he said, because the machines that could have automated it were expensive and lacked the flexibility needed to constantly switch between packaging different combinations of goods. But with new urgency to separate workers to keep them safe and the availability to cheaper and more flexible machines, it was doable, he said. (Reporting by Timothy Aeppel; editing by Richard Pullin and Dan Burns)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:55pEXCLUSIVE : U.S. oil industry seeks unusual alliance with Farm Belt to fight Biden electric vehicle agenda
RE
05:54pIn a first, most North American robots last year didn't go to automotive plants
RE
05:52pNOC NATIONAL OIL : National Oil Corporation announces resuming production from Faregh field
PU
05:52pIn a first, most North American robots last year didn't go to automotive plants
RE
05:44pSk innovation to invest 1.3 trln won in its hungary battery unit as investment to build a new battery plant in europe
RE
05:40pU.s. judge lifts stay allowing for extradition of two massachusetts men accused of helping orchestrate former nissan chairman ghosn escape from japan -ruling
RE
05:40pUtilities Up As Investors Take Cover From Volatile Sectors -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:39pOnline investor army takes wallop with trading barriers
RE
05:38pCommunications Services Up As AMC Entertainment Plunges -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:35pTech Up Amid Mixed Earnings -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GameStop, other retail darlings dented after Reddit group briefly shuts doors
2S&P 500 : Online investor army takes wallop with trading barriers
3TESLA, INC. : Tesla underwhelms Wall St with hazy 2021 delivery outlook, profit miss
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : Toyota beats Volkswagen to become World's No.1 car seller in 2020
5EUROSTOXX : European stocks close higher on Wall Street, airlines bounce

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ