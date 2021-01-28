In a first, most North American robots last year didn't go to automotive plants

Jan 28 (Reuters) - For the first time last year, most of the
robots ordered by companies in North America weren't destined
for automotive factories.
The shift is part of a long-term trend of automation
spreading into more corners of the economy which was accelerated
by the COVID-19 pandemic. Online retailers have scrambled to
expand capacity as more people buy goods online, while food and
other types of factories have seen automation as a tool to keep
lines running and workers safely separated.
Shipments of robots rose to 31,044 in 2020, a 3.5% increase
over the prior year, with 52% going to plants that make things
such as consumer goods and pharmaceuticals, according to data
compiled by industry group the Association for Advancing
Automation.
The orders were valued at $1.57 billion in total.
Orders by life sciences, pharmaceutical and biomedical
companies rose 69% last year, the group reported, while demand
from food and consumer goods companies grew by 56%.
"There's definitely been an upturn in particular areas
because of the pandemic," said Alex Shikany, the group's vice
president of membership and business intelligence. "The value
proposition of automation is always efficiency, but with a
pandemic it's also a way to space workers out and to run
factories 24 hours a day without disruptions."
The robot industry, like most manufacturers, was hit hard
during the pandemic as global supply chains ground to a halt and
businesses closed. But business snapped back later in the year.
Robot shipments in the fourth quarter were the second highest in
history, up nearly 64% from the year-ago period, the report
said.
The auto industry, a mix of assembly plants and parts
suppliers, has long dominated the market for robots, although
the level of demand can fluctuate depending on how many
automakers are retooling for new models. Automotive accounted
for two-thirds of robot shipments in 2017.
Procter & Gamble Co. is among the non-automotive
companies using more automation in its factories and warehouses.
Mark Lewandowski, the company’s director of robotics
innovation, said that a decade ago, there was less machinery
specifically designed for factories that made things like food
or soap.
“Automotive was the big gorilla in the room,” he said, but
that’s changed. Over the past year, for instance, P&G was able
to move quickly in response to the pandemic to install more
robots in facilities that bundle together goods into special
packaging.
“Traditionally that was done manually,” he said, because the
machines that could have automated it were expensive and lacked
the flexibility needed to constantly switch between packaging
different combinations of goods. But with new urgency to
separate workers to keep them safe and the availability to
cheaper and more flexible machines, it was doable, he said.
(Reporting by Timothy Aeppel; editing by Richard Pullin and Dan
Burns)