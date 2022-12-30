Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

In east Ukraine, farmers won't leave their animals

12/30/2022 | 12:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Here in Yampil, a frontline village in east Ukraine recaptured by Ukrainian forces at the end of September after months under Russian occupation, buildings lie in ruins.

Most people have left.

But not farmers Yevhennia and Ivan, who say they could not bear to abandon their rabbits, ducks, chickens and pigeons.

Ivan: "We've always kept rabbits. But when the missiles started falling down, in the morning I saw 15 of them on the ground, blood coming from their noses. It's the stress toll."

Ukrainian authorities have come with leaflets urging remaining residents to leave.

Yevhennia says she and Ivan aren't going anywhere.

"We have been working with poultry since we were children. Since we lived with mother and went to school. We grew poultry since childhood. This love grew with us up until our older years. This is what we do, and we can't live without our chickens, our rabbits. So we try to do as much as we can physically manage

Nearby in the village, a blasted stable strewn with animal bones is a monument to the dark fate of some animals in a war zone.

Private owners had collected a menagerie of exotic and wild animals there.

Residents say the animals died, ran away or were killed during the months of Russian occupation.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
01:56pFirst pre-trial hearing in Microsoft-Activision case set for Jan. 3
RE
01:46pOmicron subvariant XBB.1.5 accounts for 40.5% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC
RE
01:44pUK to require negative Covid tests for China arrivals
AN
01:44pFrance says requires negative Covid test for China arrivals
AN
01:42pUkraine's Zelenskiy: We are advancing in some parts of Donbas
RE
01:38pU.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for second year in a row -Baker Hughes
RE
01:37pFrance to impose mandatory COVID tests for travellers from China
RE
01:32pDutch court strips Sberbank-affiliated firm of voting rights in Fortenova
RE
01:25pPetrobras' next CEO seen overseeing strategic shift with renewables focus
RE
01:23pUK to require COVID-19 negative tests for arrivals from China - reports
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Chesapeake Energy, Cigna, Diamondback Energy, ..
2Bahamas regulator temporarily seizes FTX unit's assets worth over $3.5 ..
3North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Wilt As Year Comes to an..
4China central bank promises more policy support for economy
5Asia stocks rise as investors find foothold at end of brutal 2022

HOT NEWS