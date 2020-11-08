In escalating conflict, people of Ethiopia's Tigray risk displacement, U.N. says

ADDIS ABABA Nov 8 (Reuters) - Nine million people risk
displacement from the escalating conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray
region, the United Nations said, warning that the federal
government's declaration of a state of emergency was blocking
food and other aid.
Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed is pressing ahead with a military
campaign he announced on Wednesday against the northern region,
despite international pleas to pursue dialogue with the Tigray
People's Liberation Front (TPLF). The group led the country's
multi-ethnic ruling coalition until Abiy took office in 2018.
On Friday he vowed air strikes in Tigray would continue.
Though the initial strikes targeted arms depots and military
sites, Abiy cautioned civilians to avoid mass gatherings lest
they become "collateral damage", further raising fears.
About 600,000 people in Tigray depend on food aid to
survive, while another 1 million receive other forms of support,
all of which are disrupted, the U.N. Office for the Coordination
of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a report released
Saturday.
Clashes between federal troops and Tigrayan forces had
broken out in eight locations in the region, according to the
report.
Six combatants were killed and more than 60 wounded in
fighting near the border between the Tigray and Amhara regions,
a humanitarian source told Reuters on Sunday. Both sides
suffered casualties and some of the wounded were brought to
hospitals in and near the town of Gondar, the source said.
A desert locust infestation in East Africa has hit Tigray
particularly hard and efforts to combat the insect swarms are
feared to have stopped because of the conflict, risking further
damage to crops, the U.N. report read.
Abiy won last year's Nobel Peace Prize for making peace
with neighbouring Eritrea. Accepting the honour, he called war
"the epitome of hell" and referenced his own time on the
frontline in the 1998-2000 war that claimed more than 100,000
lives.
He said on Twitter on Saturday that his military campaign
"aims to end the impunity that has prevailed for far too long",
he said, a reference to the dominance of Tigrayans in the
country's politics before he took office.
Animosity between Abiy and his former allies then mounted
steadily. Tigrayans complain of persecution under Abiy, an
ethnic Oromo, who ordered the arrest of dozens of former senior
military and political officials from the TPLF in a crackdown on
corruption. Last year, Abiy reorganised the ruling coalition
into a single party that the TPLF refused to join.
MEDIATION OFFERS
Experts and diplomats are sounding alarms of a potential
civil war that could destabilize the country of 110 million
people and the strategic Horn of Africa region.
The federal military's biggest command, and the majority of
its heavy weapons, are stationed in Tigray. One of the biggest
risks is that the army will split along ethnic lines, with
Tigrayans defecting to their region's own force. There are signs
that is already happening, analysts say.
Tigrayan forces number up to 250,000 men and have their own
significant stocks of military hardware, experts say.
"The fragmentation of Ethiopia would be the largest state
collapse in modern history," a group of former United States
diplomats said in a statement published by the U.S. Institute of
Peace on Thursday. The escalation of the conflict would also
kill remaining hope for the democratic reforms Abiy has
promised, the statement read.
Abiy spoke on Saturday with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio
Guterres, who "offered his good offices". The U.N. chief also
spoke on Saturday to the African Union chief Moussa Faki Mahamat
and to Sudanese Primes Minster Abdalla Hamdok in his capacity as
chair of the regional Africa group IGAD, according to the
spokesman.
But Abiy is not listening to requests for mediation,
diplomats and security officials in the region have told
Reuters. He did not issue a statement on the call with the U.N.
chief.
Ethiopia's parliament voted on Saturday to replace the
Tigray regional government, another step to deny the legitimacy
of the administration elected in September in a poll held in
defiance of Abiy's federal government.
