In escalating conflict, people of Ethiopia's Tigray risk displacement, U.N. says

ADDIS ABABA Nov 8 (Reuters) - Nine million people risk
displacement from an escalating conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray
region, the United Nations said, warning that the government's
declaration of a state of emergency was blocking food and other
aid.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is pressing ahead with a military
campaign he announced on Wednesday, despite international pleas
to pursue dialogue with the Tigray People's Liberation Front
(TPLF) rather than risk civil war. Tigrayans dominated Ethiopian
politics for decades until Abiy took office in 2018 and are
fighting his efforts to remove their grip on power.
Clashes between federal troops and Tigrayan forces had
broken out in eight locations in the region, the U.N. Office for
the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a report
released Saturday.
Six combatants were killed and more than 60 wounded in
fighting near the border between the Tigray and Amhara regions,
with casualties on both sides, a humanitarian source told
Reuters on Sunday.
The OCHA report said about 600,000 people in Tigray depend
on food aid to survive, while another 1 million receive other
forms of support, all of which are disrupted.
Abiy won last year's Nobel Peace Prize for making peace with
neighbouring Eritrea after decades of hostility, including a
1998-2000 war that claimed more than 100,000 lives.
His military campaign "aims to end the impunity that has
prevailed for far too long", he said on Saturday. Tigrayans
complain of persecution under Abiy, an ethnic Oromo, who ordered
the arrest of dozens of former senior military and political
officials from the TPLF in a crackdown on corruption. Last year,
Abiy reorganised the ruling coalition into a single party that
the TPLF refused to join.
Ethiopians should ensure Tigrayans are not victimised "due
to their identity", Abiy wrote on Twitter on Sunday, calling the
leaders of Tigray a "greedy junta".
MEDIATION OFFERS
Experts and diplomats are sounding alarms of a potential
civil war that could destabilise the country of 110 million
people and the strategic Horn of Africa region.
The federal military's biggest command, and the majority of
its heavy weapons, are stationed in Tigray. One of the biggest
risks is that the army will split along ethnic lines, with
Tigrayans defecting to their region's own force. There are signs
that is already happening, analysts say.
Tigrayan forces number up to 250,000 men and have their own
significant stocks of military hardware, experts say.
"The fragmentation of Ethiopia would be the largest state
collapse in modern history," a group of former United States
diplomats said in a statement published by the U.S. Institute of
Peace on Thursday. The escalation of the conflict would also
kill remaining hope for the democratic reforms Abiy has
promised, the statement read.
Abiy spoke on Saturday with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio
Guterres, who "offered his good offices". The U.N. chief also
spoke on Saturday to the African Union chief Moussa Faki Mahamat
and to Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in his capacity as
chair of the regional Africa group IGAD, according to the U.N.
spokesman.
But Abiy is not listening to requests for mediation,
diplomats and security officials in the region have told
Reuters. He did not issue a statement on the call with the U.N.
chief.
Ethiopia's parliament voted on Saturday to replace the
Tigray regional government, another step to deny the legitimacy
of the administration elected in September in a poll held in
defiance of Abiy's federal government.
