In final midterm push, Biden warns of threats, Trump hints at another run

YONKERS, N.Y., Nov 6 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden
warned that a Republican win in Tuesday's midterm elections
could weaken U.S. democracy, while former President Donald Trump
hinted at another White House bid, two days before votes in
which Republicans could gain control of both chambers of
Congress.
The comments, made at dueling rallies held in New York and
Florida, highlighted the grim prospects that Biden's Democrats
face, despite fulfilling his promises to boost clean-energy
incentives and rebuild crumbling roads and bridges.
Republicans have hammered Biden for high inflation and
increased crime in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and
non-partisan forecasters favor them to win control of the House
of Representatives - and possibly the Senate as well. Democrats'
early leads in Senate races in Georgia, Pennsylvania and Nevada
have evaporated.
Control of even one chamber would allow Republicans to
stymie Democrat Biden's legislative agenda and launch
potentially damaging investigations.
Biden warned that many Republican candidates are
threatening democratic norms by echoing Trump's false claims
about a stolen election in 2020.
"Democracy is literally on the ballot," he told students
at Sarah Lawrence College, north of New York City. "You can't
only love the country when you win."
At a Trump rally in Miami, meanwhile, the former president
recycled many of his unfounded complaints about the 2020
election and hinted that he may soon announce another
presidential bid.
"I will probably have to do it again, but stay tuned," he
said, castigating the Biden administration for everything from
violent crime to dirty airports.
Trump's advisers say an announcement about the 2024
presidential election could come sometime this month.
Despite Biden's warnings about democracy, many of his fellow
Democrats have emphasized more practical matters, such as their
work to lower prescription drug prices and defend Social
Security. While many have campaigned on abortion rights, opinion
polls show that has faded as a top voter concern.
Republicans have questioned Democrats' support for law
enforcement and harnessed concerns about crime, which has
emerged as a major election issue after murder rates increased
during the COVID pandemic.
"In two short years, do you not feel the pain?" Republican
Senate candidate Herschel Walker said at a rally in Georgia.
"This is on their watch."
Democrats have been saddled by Biden's unpopularity, which
has forced him to hold back from campaigning in competitive
states. Only 40% of Americans approve of his job performance,
according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Tuesday.
Biden spoke in normally safe Democratic territory outside
New York City, where Republicans are threatening to make gains.
New York's Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul is facing an
unexpectedly stiff challenge from Republican Lee Zeldin, while
Democratic House incumbents are locked in tight battles
throughout the state.
Vice President Kamala Harris visited Chicago, another
Democratic stronghold, where she said Democrats could pass
national abortion-rights legislation if they added to their
margins in the Senate. "If we pick up two more senators, the
president can sign it into law," she said.
First Lady Jill Biden visited Texas, a Republican-dominated
state that has a handful of competitive races. "Choosing who
leads our community is one way we can live out our faith," she
told worshippers at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church in Houston.
