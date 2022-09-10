Advanced search
In first exchange, Macron, Truss agree on desire to strengthen cooperation - French presidency

09/10/2022 | 01:57pm EDT
Britain's Queen Elizabeth dies aged 96

PARIS (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron held his first telephone call with new British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Saturday with the French presidency saying the two agreed on their desire to strengthen co-operation.

The statement said Macron and Truss focused on the support for Ukraine and how to respond to the consequences of the conflict on food security and energy prices.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Writing by John Irish; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
