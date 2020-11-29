In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link

SYDNEY, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Scott Morrison
became Australia's first leader on Monday to make an appearance
before parliament by video link, as he spends time in
quarantine following a recent trip to Japan.
While not the first such session by a world leader, with
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson having addressed parliament
online, Morrison spoke to Australian lawmakers on a big screen
television placed at the back of the House of Representatives.
Morrison, who last week became the first world leader to
meet Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, spoke on the
coronavirus, which Australia has largely contained, and aspects
of the country's economic recovery.
"Our relative success here in Australia sometimes shields us
from the sheer scale of the devastation that has occurred
elsewhere," he said in comments that had been delayed a few
minutes by technical issues.
Monday marked 24 hours with no new locally acquired
infections for Australia, though its death toll rose to 908
after disease complications killed one person in southeastern
Victoria state who had earlier been cleared of infection.
Australia's tally of more than 27,800 infections is far
fewer than many other developed countries.
With infections curtailed, authorities in Victoria said they
would resume a system of hotel quarantine for locals returning
from overseas.
The state had barred entry to Australians returning home
following an outbreak of more than 20,000 cases sparked by
infections among hotel workers caught from those in mandatory
14-day quarantine.
Many of the workers, who had second jobs, then carried the
virus further in the community.
The outbreak was only contained after a stringent lockdown
for more than 100 days in the state capital of Melbourne, home
to about 5 million people.
