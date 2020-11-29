Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link

11/29/2020 | 11:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SYDNEY, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Scott Morrison became Australia's first leader on Monday to make an appearance before parliament by video link, as he spends time in quarantine following a recent trip to Japan.

While not the first such session by a world leader, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson having addressed parliament online, Morrison spoke to Australian lawmakers on a big screen television placed at the back of the House of Representatives.

Morrison, who last week became the first world leader to meet Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, spoke on the coronavirus, which Australia has largely contained, and aspects of the country's economic recovery.

"Our relative success here in Australia sometimes shields us from the sheer scale of the devastation that has occurred elsewhere," he said in comments that had been delayed a few minutes by technical issues.

Monday marked 24 hours with no new locally acquired infections for Australia, though its death toll rose to 908 after disease complications killed one person in southeastern Victoria state who had earlier been cleared of infection.

Australia's tally of more than 27,800 infections is far fewer than many other developed countries.

With infections curtailed, authorities in Victoria said they would resume a system of hotel quarantine for locals returning from overseas.

The state had barred entry to Australians returning home following an outbreak of more than 20,000 cases sparked by infections among hotel workers caught from those in mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Many of the workers, who had second jobs, then carried the virus further in the community.

The outbreak was only contained after a stringent lockdown for more than 100 days in the state capital of Melbourne, home to about 5 million people.

(Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/)

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:52aVirus-stricken winter unlikely to derail oil market rebalancing - Goldman
RE
12:52aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : Wang Yi Holds Talks with the ROK's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha
PU
12:51aFSC FINANCIAL SERVICES COMMISSION OF KOREA : to Work on Revisions to Insurance Business Act for Implementation of IFRS 17 in 2023
PU
12:44aGround handling to be outsourced to companies including dnata, swissport, menzies, oceania -executive
RE
12:44aQantas executive says ground handling at major australian airports to be outsourced
RE
12:40aJGBs flat to slightly weaker ahead of debt auctions
RE
12:38aDollar plumbs two-year low as Fed comes in to focus
RE
12:34aTOKYO STOCK EXCHANGE CEO TO RESIGN OVER OCT SYSTEM FAILURE : Nikkei
RE
12:17aAIIB ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT BANK : First-of-its-Kind Investment Helps Bridge Financing Gap for Small-and-Medium-Sized Enterprises in Renewables Sector
PU
12:17aMeasures of Chinese Economic Activity Signal Widening Recovery -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Exclusive-Alibaba, Tencent put talks to buy iQIYI stake on hold due to price, regul..
2China grants Tesla green light to start selling Shanghai-made Model Y SUV
3CNOOC LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Trump to add China's SMIC and CNOOC to defense blacklist - sources
4DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar plumbs two-year low as Fed comes in to focus
5Biden Fills Out Economic Team -- 5th Update -2-
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ