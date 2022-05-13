Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

In first since Ukraine invasion, Pentagon chief speaks with Russian counterpart

05/13/2022 | 12:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Austin testifies before Senate panel in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine when he spoke by telephone to his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu on Friday for the first time since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Pentagon said.

Austin has tried multiple times to try and talk with Shoigu since the invasion started nearly three months ago, but officials said Moscow had appeared uninterested in speaking.

Austin stressed the importance of maintaining lines of communication, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

Russia's TASS news agency quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying that the call happened "at the initiative of the American side".

"Topical issues of international security were discussed, including the situation in Ukraine," TASS said, quoting the ministry.

The United States and Russia have established a hotline since the invasion - which Moscow calls a "special military operation" - to prevent miscalculation and escalation in the region.

The "deconfliction" hotline is an open phone line based at the European Command's headquarters and falls under Air Force General Tod Wolters, who leads all U.S. forces on the continent.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali, Additional reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:35pHOW MUCH FED MUST DO DEPENDS ON SUPPLY OUTLOOK : Kashkari
RE
12:34pIn first since Ukraine invasion, Pentagon chief speaks with Russian counterpart
RE
12:34pAlibaba lays off 40% of AliExpress Russia staff amid Ukraine war - Nikkei
RE
12:32pJapan to offer up to $100 mln in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID
RE
12:32pUnipol shares slide after presents new three-year plan
RE
12:32pUK PM Johnson to visit Northern Ireland on Monday -Sinn Fein leader
RE
12:31pUkrainian forces thwart Russians at river as fight shifts to Donbas
RE
12:29pRussian inflation jumps to 17.83% in April, highest since early 2002
RE
12:20pU.S. consumer sentiment near 11-year low; import prices unchanged in April
RE
12:18pIEA sees world weathering lost Russian oil supply
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World equities rise on bounce in U.S., European markets
2ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Reduced to Neutral by Jefferies
3Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal on hold over fake account data
4Nomura offers its first bitcoin derivatives, just as crypto markets tum..
5Analyst recommendations: Atmos Energy, Coca-Cola HBC, Oxy, Rivian, Walt..

HOT NEWS