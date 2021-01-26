Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

In its 75th year, CallisonRTKL Appoints Kim Heartwell as CEO, Harold Thompson as COO

01/26/2021 | 04:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Washington, D.C., Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global architecture, planning and design firm CallisonRTKL (CRTKL) announces that Kim Heartwell is appointed CEO based in the Washington D.C. office. Kim will expand and bolster CRTKL's position in the marketplace as it enters its 75th year. Kim's thirty-plus year tenure and her depth of industry knowledge and breadth of experience will position the firm for continued success.

 

"This is a tremendous time to be afforded this opportunity," says Kim. "Addressing the challenges humanity faces today – from health and well-being to resiliency and security, the built environment directly impacts all. Now more than ever, the relevancy of a global, ideas-driven practice like CRTKL is necessary," she adds. "I am thrilled to be leading the firm into its next 75 years, building on our legacy and making a positive impact for the future."

 

Kim's nuanced understanding of CRTKL is evident in the many positions she has held since joining the firm. From junior architect to D.C. office leader to global workplace practice leader – Kim's tenure with the company has led to some of the most impactful workplace projects, growing the business into an impressive global force. Specifically, her expertise in change management, workplace design and mobility strategies for complex organizations will directly influence the growth and advancement of CRTKL as it expands its global footprint.

 

In addition to Kim's appointment, Harold Thompson is now CRTKL's first Chief Operating Officer. He will collaborate with Kim to advance the influence of research, digital transformation, and generative design throughout CRTKL. As COO, Harold will focus on business performance and operations, execute business strategies, and provide leadership, management, and vision to maximize operating efficiency.

 

"CallisonRTKL is a longstanding design leader," notes Harold. "With its global presence, advanced digital infrastructure, and collaborative approach, the firm's agility is an asset in the current market," he adds. " We are extremely proud of our legacy in creating memorable, human-centric places – and remain committed to continued innovation in our industry."

 

"Reflecting on the past 75 years, we are at a critical point of disruption for our industry. CRTKL is poised to positively pivot and evolve our business by focusing on data-driven, generative design to elevate the human experience through our key initiatives, ultimately guiding clients towards resiliency – environmental, economic, and societal," notes Kim. "A first step to committing to our goals is becoming a carbon neutral firm allowing us to flourish for the next 75 years and beyond."

 

About CallisonRTKL
CallisonRTKL, a global architecture, planning, and design practice, began over seven decades ago and has evolved into a cultural agency to advance positive outcomes in our communities. Our team addresses the imperatives of resiliency, well-being, and technology and their influence in the built environment through a human-centric design approach.

Attachments 


Tracy Schneider
CallisonRTKL
206.605.9607
tracy.schneider@crtkl.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:51pHC2 HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:51pDelwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. Announces Separate Trading of Class A Common Stock and Warrants
GL
04:51pHOPE BANCORP : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.14 Per Share
BU
04:50pVolkswagen asks U.S. Supreme Court to reverse ruling on local emissions claims
RE
04:50pBEST BUY : 5 ways to up your Big Game viewing experience at home
PU
04:50pFRANKLIN FINANCIAL SERVICES : Reports 2020 Q4 Earnings; Declares Dividend
PR
04:50pCLEANSPARK : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against CleanSpark, Inc.
PR
04:50pINV Metals Announces Private Placement Financing
GL
04:49pCN : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:49pCOUPLE ACCUSED OF FLYING TO YUKON FOR VACCINE 'DESPICABLE' : B.C. minister
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : 'This is not normal' - Wall Street grows wary of stock bubbles
2SOMBOON ADVANCE TECHNOLOGY : Stimulus jitters dent Wall Street's early gains; Nasdaq, S&P at records
3MORE CARATS AND SPARKLE: How LVMH plans to change Tiffany
4INSPUR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : MSCI to remove five Chinese firms from global index based on Trump order
5Oil prices steady as virus deaths rise, demand worries persist

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ