Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

In latest gaming crackdown, China bans livestreaming of unauthorised titles

04/15/2022 | 07:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Man plays online game on a computer at an internet cafe in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) -China said on Friday the livestreaming of unauthorised video games was banned, signalling stricter enforcement of rules as part of its broad crackdown on the gaming industry aimed at purging content the government does not approve of.

The National Radio and Television Administration said platforms of all kinds must not livestream games that are not approved by related authorities.

In particular, the livestreaming of overseas games or competitions should not be carried out without approval, it said, adding that livestreamers should resist "abnormal aesthetics" and harmful celebrity fan culture.

"For a period of time, issues such as chaotic online livestreaming and teenage addiction to games have raised widespread concerns in society and effective measures need to be taken urgently," the regulator said in a notice on its website.

Daniel Ahmad, a senior analyst at research firm Niko Partners, said while unlicensed games could not officially be released in mainland China, many were promoted on livestreaming platforms such as Huya Inc, DouYu International Holdings and Bilibili Inc

"Earlier this year, Elden Ring was a hit on Chinese game live streaming platforms reaching 17.1 million cumulative daily average viewers, despite not having a license," he said.

Last year, China introduced new rules that limit the amount of time under-18s can spend on video games to three hours a week, a move it said was necessary to combat gaming addiction.

It also implemented a freeze on gaming licences which regulators only lifted this week after gaming companies made major adjustments to their business practices.

Companies have been asked to delete content that is violent, deemed to celebrate wealth or foster the worship of celebrities.

On Thursday, China's largest gaming firm Tencent Holdings Ltd said it would shut down a service allowing Chinese gamers to play unapproved foreign games on overseas platforms.

The impact of this latest ban on the shares of major Chinese gaming and livestreaming firms was not immediately clear. Hong Kong markets were closed on Friday for a holiday while Huya and DouYu are listed in the United States.

The ban "could impact game companies quite significantly if it is strictly implemented," said Charles Yu, head of law firm Pillar Legal's Shanghai office.

Tencent, DouYu, Huya and Bilibili did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Sophie Yu in Beijing and Josh Ye in Hong Kong; Additional reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Edwina Gibbs, Kirsten Donovan)

By Sophie Yu and Josh Ye


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:10aSouth Africa releases emergency funds for deadly floods on east coast
RE
07:04aS.Africa releases emergency funds for deadly floods on east coast
RE
07:01aIn latest gaming crackdown, China bans livestreaming of unauthorised titles
RE
06:54aChina cuts reserve requirements for banks as economy slows
RE
06:53aRussia blocks The Moscow Times' Russian language website
RE
06:42aChina cuts reserve requirements for banks as economy slows
RE
06:33aJapan to release 6 mln barrels of oil from private reserves as part of IEA-led action
RE
06:21aChina c.bank says will closely watch monetary policy adjustments…
RE
06:21aChina c.bank says will closely watch changes in inflation, keep…
RE
06:20aUkraine war increases U.N. food agency's costs in hunger-hit West Africa
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russian warship sinks; Ukraine says its missile is responsible
2Japan's Nikkei tracks Wall Street lower, tech shares fall
3Musk says U.S. SEC 'bastards' forced settlement over Tesla tweets
4France's Macron, Le Pen call Stellantis CEO's pay package "shocking"
5Light & Wonder Announces Successful Completion of Debt Refinancing Tran..

HOT NEWS