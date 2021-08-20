Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

In nod to Delta variant, Fed moves Jackson Hole meet online

08/20/2021 | 05:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A guard walks in front of a Federal Reserve image before press conference in Washington

(Reuters) - The Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, will take place on Aug. 27 virtually and not in person as planned, the clearest signal yet of the central bank's increasing worries about the impact of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

"While we are disappointed that health conditions will prevent us from being able to gather in person at the Jackson Lake Lodge this year as we had planned, the safety of our guests and the Teton County community is our priority," said Kansas City Fed President Esther George in a statement, citing the recently elevated COVID-19 health risk level in Teton County.

The reversal raises questions about the Fed's broader assessment of the Delta variant's economic impact, which Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other policymakers have mostly played down, saying that businesses and households have learned to live with the virus.

The gathering was already going to be a muted affair. The guest list had been scaled back, with foreign central bankers not attending, many of the lodge facilities closed or limited, and masks mandatory outside of meals.

Vaccines were required for all attendees and their families.

But this week the Fed said that Powell would give his marquee speech on the economic outlook remotely. And now everyone else will attend online as well.

Sparsely populated Wyoming on a per capita basis has averaged 54 cases per 100,000 people in the last week versus 43 per 100,000 for the country as a whole. Teton County where the conference was to take place has an even higher rate of 62 per 100,000.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir, Howard Schneider; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.20% 0.7132 Delayed Quote.-6.02%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.07% 1.362 Delayed Quote.0.50%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.03% 0.7794 Delayed Quote.0.50%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.16% 1.16949 Delayed Quote.-4.18%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.04% 0.01345 Delayed Quote.-1.64%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.18% 0.68303 Delayed Quote.-4.26%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:44pLIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures rebound on improving cash markets, higher beef
RE
05:43pUtilities Up As Traders Hedge Bets On Yield Views -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:41pCommunications Services Up Amid Growth Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 1.12% to 88.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Lost 0.81% to $1.1701 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pTech Up As Sector Seen Resilient In Latest Wave Of Covid Outbreaks -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:38pSterling Lost 1.72% to $1.3627 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Gains 0.16% to 109.79 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pFinancials Up On Session, Into Green For the Month -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:32pWall Street rebounds as Fed jitters fade
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOG : HK, China stocks drop on deepening fears of Beijing's regulations
3Fed's Kaplan watching Delta variant, says he may need to adjust view
4The electric vehicle boom is pay-dirt for factory machinery makers
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : For bank regulators, tech giants are now too big to fail

HOT NEWS