In overture to U.S., EU's Gentiloni says G20 deal is priority on corporate tax

VENICE, July 10 (Reuters) - The priority in corporate tax
reform is to go ahead with a global G20 deal, European Economics
Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Saturday when asked about
whether European Union's digital services levy plan may be
postponed.
The remark followed intense pressure on the EU executive
commission from the U.S. administration to drop the EU's plan
for its separate levy, while some European officials also
questioned its value.
"We will assess everything, but the key issue from my point
of view is that what we decided today is the number 1 priority,"
he told reporters after a meeting of G20 finance ministers in
Venice endorsed a global agreement on corporate tax backed by
132 countries.
Gentiloni was asked whether the EU was considering to
postpone until after October its proposal on a new European levy
on digital services, which has so far been expected later in
July.
He added that G20 countries had agreed to coordinate on
national measures keeping the global tax deal as the main
objective.
The U.S. administration is wary of the EU's initiative as it
wants existing national digital service tax to be repealed as
part of the global overhaul of cross-border corporate taxation
under a long-sought deal taking shape at the Organisation for
Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).
One European official said that the new levy risked
undermining the broader OECD deal, which G20 finance ministers
formally endorsed on Saturday.
"The Commission is going to have to figure this one out,"
another European official said.
PLAN DERAILED?
U.S. Treasury officials say that the proposed EU digital
levy is not consistent with the commitments made by the EU to
end digital levies in the OECD tax deal, even if the levy is
largely aimed at European firms.
Washington has fought existing national digital services
taxes, viewing them as unfairly targeting Silicon Valley firms,
and it is loathe to see a new levy that could fire up Republican
critics in Congress as it seeks to pass a domestic tax reform.
"We're very hopeful... that the pillar one deal that will
involve a reallocation of taxing rights (in the OECD agreement)
over large profitable firms wherever they're located, will
enable us to get rid of existing digital levies," U.S. Treasury
Secretary Janet Yellen told journalists in Venice.
Yellen is due to meet with European Commission President
Ursula von der Leyen on Monday and one source close to the EU
said it was a priority for her to derail the new digital levy.
Eager to appease the U.S. administration, Brussels had so
far insisted that its new levy would have a much wider base than
existing digital taxes, primarily hitting European firms.
Officials have said that the levy could be applied on
companies' online sales of over 50 million euros, which could
bring a wide range of mid-sized European firms into scope.
Rates that have been under consideration at the Commission
would be less than 1%, officials said.
By comparison, France's national digital services tax, which
Paris has pledged to scrap once the global deal takes effect,
only hits companies with global revenue of more than 750 million
euros in global revenue and applies a rate of 3%.
