In-patient, Out-patient and Other Health Care Establishments as of 31.12.2020

The number of health establishments for hospital aid as of 31.12.2020 was 342 with 54 216 beds. 320 of them were hospitals with 51 991 beds.

The number of out-patient health establishments was 2 098 with 1 296 beds and other health establishments were 149 with 1 935 beds in them.

At the end of 2020 29 717 physicians were in practice under the basic labour contracts in health establishments. Dentists were 7 312, as 6 454 worked in practices that had signed а contract with National Health Insurance Fund. Medical specialists on 'Health cares' who worked on a basic labour contract in health establishments were 44 676. 29 160 of them were nurses and 3 251 - midwives.