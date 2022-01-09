Log in
In pilgrimage tour, OPEC Secretary General visits the city of Ur in Iraq

01/09/2022 | 07:18am EST
Ur, Nasiriya, Iraq, 9 January 2022--OPEC Secretary General, HE Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, and an accompanying delegation visited the ancient city of Ur in Nasiriya in the south of Iraq.

The tour is part of the Secretary General's mission to OPEC Founder Member Iraq.

During the historic visit, the Secretary General stated: "It is a distinct honour and indeed a very rare privilege for me to have the opportunity of a lifetime to visit the ancient city of Ur - the city of Abraham, the father of all prophets (Abu Al-Anbiyaa)."

"I want to use this historic opportunity to thank the Government and the great People of this historic country Iraq for not only finding this ancient city, but also for preserving it for humanity."

Ur is an ancient city located in historical Mesopotamia. It dates to around 6,500 to 3,800 BCE and was inhabited by several dynasties, including the Sumerians. Iraq is widely known as 'the cradle of ancient civilizations'.

The Secretary General will also hold bilateral meetings with HE Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Prime Minister of Iraq; HE Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismaael, Minister of Oil; and other Iraqi leaders, during the mission.

Disclaimer

OPEC - Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries published this content on 09 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2022 12:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
