In pilgrimage tour, OPEC Secretary General visits the city of Ur in Iraq

The tour is part of the Secretary General's mission to OPEC Founder Member Iraq.

During the historic visit, the Secretary General stated: "It is a distinct honour and indeed a very rare privilege for me to have the opportunity of a lifetime to visit the ancient city of Ur - the city of Abraham, the father of all prophets (Abu Al-Anbiyaa)."

"I want to use this historic opportunity to thank the Government and the great People of this historic country Iraq for not only finding this ancient city, but also for preserving it for humanity."

Ur is an ancient city located in historical Mesopotamia. It dates to around 6,500 to 3,800 BCE and was inhabited by several dynasties, including the Sumerians. Iraq is widely known as 'the cradle of ancient civilizations'.

The Secretary General will also hold bilateral meetings with HE Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Prime Minister of Iraq; HE Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismaael, Minister of Oil; and other Iraqi leaders, during the mission.