Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

In re Sanctuary Belize Litigation

12/29/2020 | 11:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
In re Sanctuary Belize Litigation
Last Updated: December 23, 2020
Federal Trade Commission, Plaintiff, v. ECOLOGICAL FOX, LLC, a Maryland limited liability company; LUKE CHADWICK; ANDRIS PUKKE, also known as Marc Romeo and Andy Storm; PETER BAKER; GLOBAL PROPERTY ALLIANCE, INC., a California corporation, also doing business as Sanctuary Bay, Sanctuary Belize, The Reserve, Kanantik, Laguna Palms, Bamboo Springs, Eco Futures, Eco Futures Development, Eco Futures Belize, Sittee River Wildlife Reserve, Buy Belize, Buy International, and Buy Paradise; SITTEE RIVER WILDLIFE RESERVE, an entity organized under the laws of Belize, also doing business as Sanctuary Bay, Sanctuary Belize, and The Reserve; BUY BELIZE, LLC, a California limited liability company, also doing business as Sanctuary Bay, Sanctuary Belize, The Reserve, Kanantik, Laguna Palms, and Bamboo Springs; BUY INTERNATIONAL, INC., a California corporation, also doing business as Sanctuary Bay, Sanctuary Belize, The Reserve, Kanantik, Laguna Palms, and Bamboo Springs; FOUNDATION DEVELOPMENT MANAGEMENT INC., a California corporation; ECO-FUTURES DEVELOPMENT, a California corporation, also doing business as Sanctuary Bay, Sanctuary Belize, and The Reserve; ECO-FUTURES BELIZE LIMITED, a company organized under the laws of Belize, also doing business as Sanctuary Bay, Sanctuary Belize, and The Reserve; POWER HAUS MARKETING, a California corporation; BRANDI GREENFIELD; BG MARKETING, LLC, an Oklahoma limited liability company; PRODIGY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC, a Wyoming limited liability company; JOHN USHER; ROD KAZAZI; FOUNDATION PARTNERS, a California corporation formerly known as Red Crane Advisors, Inc.; FRANK COSTANZO, also known as Frank Green, Frank Peerless Green, Frank Connelly, and Frank Connelly-Costanzo; BELIZE REAL ESTATE AFFILIATES, LLC, a limited liability company organized under the laws of St. Kitts and Nevis, also doing business as Coldwell Banker Belize and Coldwell Banker Southern Belize; EXOTIC INVESTOR, LLC, a limited liability company organized under the laws of St. Kitts and Nevis, also doing business as Coldwell Banker Belize and Coldwell Banker Southern Belize; SOUTHERN BELIZE REALTY, LLC, a limited liability company organized under the laws of Belize, also doing business as Coldwell Banker Belize and Coldwell Banker Southern Belize; SANCTUARY BELIZE PROPERTY OWNERS' ASSOCIATION, a Texas non-profit corporation, also doing business as The Reserve Property Owners' Association; and ATLANTIC INTERNATIONAL BANK, LTD., a company organized under the laws of Belize, Defendants, and ANGELA CHITTENDEN; BEACH BUNNY HOLDINGS, LLC, a California limited liability company; THE ESTATE OF JOHN PUKKE, also known as the Estate of Janis Pukke and the Estate of John Andris Pukke; JOHN VIPULIS; and DEBORAH CONNELLY, Relief Defendants.
FTC Matter/File Number:

X040009

Civil Action Number:

1:18-cv-03309-PJM

Enforcement Type:

Federal Injunctions

Federal Court:
District of Maryland
Case Summary

In November 2018, the FTC announced that a federal district court in Maryland issued an order temporarily shutting down the largest overseas real estate investment scam the FTC has ever targeted. According to the FTC, the scam was established by Andris Pukke, a recidivist scammer currently living in California, and he perpetuated it even while serving a prison sentence for obstruction of justice. The alleged scheme took in more than $100 million, marketing lots in what supposedly would become a luxury development in Central America known by several names, including Sanctuary Belize, Sanctuary Bay, and The Reserve. In late August 2020, a district court ruled in the FTC's favor, and BCP Director Andrew Smith issued a public statement on the memorandum opinion.

Case Timeline

Disclaimer

Federal Trade Commission published this content on 29 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2020 16:52:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Companies"
12:07pBOOST MOBILE : expands its low cost device offering, adding new LG K22 to device lineup for just $69
PR
12:07pNotes on Financial Stability and Supervision No. 23 - Bad loan recovery rates in 2019
PU
12:06pXSPRAY PHARMA : HyNap-Nilo receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of Chronic Myeloid Leukemia
AQ
12:05pChina meat assoc calls for exporters to disinfect shipments to prevent COVID-19
RE
12:05pChina meat assoc calls for exporters to disinfect shipments to prevent COVID-19
RE
12:05pSUNRISE REAL ESTATE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANICAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:05pINTOUCH : Honoured with thailand's top corporate brand award for fourth consecutive year
PU
12:05pENEL X SUN PLUG&PLAY : a photovoltaic system installed on the balcony that helps power your home
PU
12:04pOil rises on hopes U.S. pandemic stimulus will spur fuel demand
RE
12:03pCAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MEITUAN DIANPING : Alibaba's $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
2Brexit trade deal sparks relief but UK market will bear scars
3DOW JONES 30 : Tech's reign over U.S. stock market to be tested in 2021
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Stock-picking hedge funds land investors double-digit gains in 2020
5GRAYSCALE ETHEREUM TRUST : Big tech bets and cryptocurrencies power 2020's top U.S. funds

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ