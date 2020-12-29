In re Sanctuary Belize Litigation

Last Updated: December 23, 2020

Federal Trade Commission, Plaintiff, v. ECOLOGICAL FOX, LLC, a Maryland limited liability company; LUKE CHADWICK; ANDRIS PUKKE, also known as Marc Romeo and Andy Storm; PETER BAKER; GLOBAL PROPERTY ALLIANCE, INC., a California corporation, also doing business as Sanctuary Bay, Sanctuary Belize, The Reserve, Kanantik, Laguna Palms, Bamboo Springs, Eco Futures, Eco Futures Development, Eco Futures Belize, Sittee River Wildlife Reserve, Buy Belize, Buy International, and Buy Paradise; SITTEE RIVER WILDLIFE RESERVE, an entity organized under the laws of Belize, also doing business as Sanctuary Bay, Sanctuary Belize, and The Reserve; BUY BELIZE, LLC, a California limited liability company, also doing business as Sanctuary Bay, Sanctuary Belize, The Reserve, Kanantik, Laguna Palms, and Bamboo Springs; BUY INTERNATIONAL, INC., a California corporation, also doing business as Sanctuary Bay, Sanctuary Belize, The Reserve, Kanantik, Laguna Palms, and Bamboo Springs; FOUNDATION DEVELOPMENT MANAGEMENT INC., a California corporation; ECO-FUTURES DEVELOPMENT, a California corporation, also doing business as Sanctuary Bay, Sanctuary Belize, and The Reserve; ECO-FUTURES BELIZE LIMITED, a company organized under the laws of Belize, also doing business as Sanctuary Bay, Sanctuary Belize, and The Reserve; POWER HAUS MARKETING, a California corporation; BRANDI GREENFIELD; BG MARKETING, LLC, an Oklahoma limited liability company; PRODIGY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC, a Wyoming limited liability company; JOHN USHER; ROD KAZAZI; FOUNDATION PARTNERS, a California corporation formerly known as Red Crane Advisors, Inc.; FRANK COSTANZO, also known as Frank Green, Frank Peerless Green, Frank Connelly, and Frank Connelly-Costanzo; BELIZE REAL ESTATE AFFILIATES, LLC, a limited liability company organized under the laws of St. Kitts and Nevis, also doing business as Coldwell Banker Belize and Coldwell Banker Southern Belize; EXOTIC INVESTOR, LLC, a limited liability company organized under the laws of St. Kitts and Nevis, also doing business as Coldwell Banker Belize and Coldwell Banker Southern Belize; SOUTHERN BELIZE REALTY, LLC, a limited liability company organized under the laws of Belize, also doing business as Coldwell Banker Belize and Coldwell Banker Southern Belize; SANCTUARY BELIZE PROPERTY OWNERS' ASSOCIATION, a Texas non-profit corporation, also doing business as The Reserve Property Owners' Association; and ATLANTIC INTERNATIONAL BANK, LTD., a company organized under the laws of Belize, Defendants, and ANGELA CHITTENDEN; BEACH BUNNY HOLDINGS, LLC, a California limited liability company; THE ESTATE OF JOHN PUKKE, also known as the Estate of Janis Pukke and the Estate of John Andris Pukke; JOHN VIPULIS; and DEBORAH CONNELLY, Relief Defendants.

FTC Matter/File Number: X040009

Civil Action Number: 1:18-cv-03309-PJM

Enforcement Type: Federal Injunctions

Federal Court: District of Maryland

In November 2018, the FTC announced that a federal district court in Maryland issued an order temporarily shutting down the largest overseas real estate investment scam the FTC has ever targeted. According to the FTC, the scam was established by Andris Pukke, a recidivist scammer currently living in California, and he perpetuated it even while serving a prison sentence for obstruction of justice. The alleged scheme took in more than $100 million, marketing lots in what supposedly would become a luxury development in Central America known by several names, including Sanctuary Belize, Sanctuary Bay, and The Reserve. In late August 2020, a district court ruled in the FTC's favor, and BCP Director Andrew Smith issued a public statement on the memorandum opinion.