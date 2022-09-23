Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

In reverse currency war, there's only one winner: McGeever

09/23/2022 | 02:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept 23 (Reuters) - The dollar's surge to new highs, even as monetary authorities around the world jack up interest rates or intervene to support their domestic currencies, shows that central banks fighting the 'reverse currency war' are doomed.

In the battle against an ultra-hawkish Fed, there is only one winner: the dollar.

The third week of September 2022 has gained instant historic status as the Federal Reserve's third consecutive rate hike of 75 basis points - and promise of more tightening to come - sent global markets crashing, and the dollar to the moon.

Unfortunately for the rest of the world a rampant dollar is an economic and financial wrecking ball that takes down most things in its path. And the destruction left in its wake only makes investors more likely to shun crumbling currencies in favor of the greenback, thereby intensifying the vicious cycle.

Look at Sweden. The Riksbank stunned markets with a 100 basis point rate hike, the most since 1993, yet the Swedish crown tumbled to a record low against the dollar, plunging more than 4% in the week.

The European Central Bank's unprecedented 75 basis points rate increase the week before and promise of more to come failed to prevent the euro from slumping to a 20-year low of $0.97 on Friday.

The term 'currency wars' was coined by Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega in 2010, in the aftermath of the global financial crisis when weak exchange rates in developed economies helped stimulate growth and stave off deflation.

The global wave of post-pandemic inflation, however, has flipped that on its head, and central banks are now in a race to raise rates and kill off inflation. The 'reverse' currency war against the Fed and the dollar is far harder to win.

An IMF working paper in July looking at FX interventions across 26 advanced and emerging economies between 1990 and 2018 found that "intervening to reduce exchange rate misalignments arising from long-run macroeconomic factors is not likely to be effective."

What's more, it also found that "FX sales appear to be somewhat more effective than FX purchases, and intervention is less effective in more liquid FX markets."

In essence, central banks are more likely to achieve their aims in a traditional 'currency war' selling their currency to keep it weak and competitive, than when they are intervening to buy their currency with dollar reserves.

EMERGENCY ACTION

The dollar wrecking ball's blows are being felt globally, but are perhaps most painful in Tokyo and London.

The yen's slide to a 24-year low against the dollar prompted the Bank of Japan's first dollar-selling intervention since 1998, and sterling's plunge to a 37-year low and equally historic slump in gilts have backed the Bank of England into one of its tightest corners ever.

Their fragility is telling.

The BOJ joined a growing number of Asian central banks to intervene selling dollars for their domestic currencies, finally stepping in to stop the yen from sliding towards the 150/dollar mark. But analysts are skeptical it will have a lasting impact.

The BOJ has $1.3 trillion in FX reserves, mostly dollar-denominated. As much as that is, however, it is still a limited amount, so the BOJ's yen-buying firepower is also limited.

Yen-buying intervention from the BOJ is also less likely to succeed as long as the BOJ is anchoring Japanese interest rates close to zero and the Fed is yanking U.S. rates ever higher.

The BoE, still scarred by 'Black Wednesday', Sept. 16, 1992, when sterling's collapse forced Britain to exit the European Exchange Rate Mechanism, has not intervened to support the pound.

But calls for it to act are mounting, especially following the market's backlash against the government's mini budget on Friday of huge tax cuts and spending increases.

The pound sank 3.5% against the dollar on Friday. There have only been six steeper daily declines since the onset of free-floating exchange rates 50 years ago.

The gilt market's crash this week was even harder. The five-year yield rose almost 100 basis points in the week, by far the biggest rise on record, while the 10-year yield shot up almost 70 bps, the most since 1981.

"The policy response required to what is going on is clear: a large, inter-meeting rate hike ... as soon as next week to regain credibility with the market," Deutsche Bank's George Saravelos wrote on Friday.

The dollar, meanwhile, marches on. HSBC's global multi-asset allocation now holds 'maximum' underweight positions in equities, high yield credit and developed market sovereign bonds, the bank says, adding: "The only major asset class that holds up is dollar cash."

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)

(By Jamie McGeever; Editing by Andrea Ricci)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 1.83% 0.60026 Delayed Quote.9.54%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.26% 0.67322 Delayed Quote.5.32%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -1.16% 93.395 Delayed Quote.14.13%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -1.92% 0.65127 Delayed Quote.-8.93%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -2.05% 1.12144 Delayed Quote.-3.76%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -2.95% 155.533 Delayed Quote.4.25%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -3.69% 1.08467 Delayed Quote.-16.79%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 2.87% 0.677525 Delayed Quote.12.69%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.76% 0.75985 Delayed Quote.8.39%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.16% 105.377 Delayed Quote.17.50%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.93% 0.73493 Delayed Quote.-6.20%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 2.09% 0.89161 Delayed Quote.3.94%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.90% 138.682 Delayed Quote.8.39%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -1.68% 0.96719 Delayed Quote.-13.47%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 3.41% 0.011335 Delayed Quote.11.90%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 1.45% 0.012717 Delayed Quote.7.83%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.53% 1.766004 Delayed Quote.13.69%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.15% 0.012321 Delayed Quote.-6.83%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.15% 0.6857 Delayed Quote.-15.36%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -1.14% 82.177 Delayed Quote.6.81%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.89% 0.57307 Delayed Quote.-14.72%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 3.86% 0.921905 Delayed Quote.20.21%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 1.70% 1.033923 Delayed Quote.15.65%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.78% 143.397 Delayed Quote.25.35%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:08pU.S. prepared to impose more costs on Russia over Ukraine referendums
RE
03:02pUnion seeks representation election for 3,000 JetBlue ground workers
RE
03:01pBritain's new vision leaves onlookers with nightmares
RE
03:00pU.S. business equipment borrowings grow 4% in August - ELFA
RE
02:59pU.S. tells Lula it plans to quickly recognize Brazil election winner, sources say
RE
02:58pUAW will seek faster recognition in GM's U.S. joint-venture battery plants
RE
02:56pIN REVERSE CURRENCY WAR, THERE'S ONLY ONE WINNER : McGeever
RE
02:52pHungary submits new anti-graft bills to avoid loss of EU funds
RE
02:50pWorld Bank president should 'not mince words' on climate -White House adviser
RE
02:49pStocks tumble, dollar soars and bonds plunge as recession fears grow
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PPG to announce third-quarter 2022 results October 19
2South Africa mine dam collapse highlights patchy regulation
3Analyst recommendations: Ally Financial, CrowdStrike, Equifax, Marathon..
4RWE : tests innovative technologies to further promote sustainability a..
5Take Five: Intervention watch is here

HOT NEWS