In reverse currency war, there's only one winner: McGeever

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept 23 (Reuters) - The dollar's surge to
new highs, even as monetary authorities around the world jack up
interest rates or intervene to support their domestic
currencies, shows that central banks fighting the 'reverse
currency war' are doomed.
In the battle against an ultra-hawkish Fed, there is only
one winner: the dollar.
The third week of September 2022 has gained instant historic
status as the Federal Reserve's third consecutive rate hike of
75 basis points - and promise of more tightening to come - sent
global markets crashing, and the dollar to the moon.
Unfortunately for the rest of the world a rampant dollar is
an economic and financial wrecking ball that takes down most
things in its path. And the destruction left in its wake only
makes investors more likely to shun crumbling currencies in
favor of the greenback, thereby intensifying the vicious cycle.
Look at Sweden. The Riksbank stunned markets with a 100
basis point rate hike, the most since 1993, yet the Swedish
crown tumbled to a record low against the dollar, plunging more
than 4% in the week.
The European Central Bank's unprecedented 75 basis points
rate increase the week before and promise of more to come failed
to prevent the euro from slumping to a 20-year low of $0.97 on
Friday.
The term 'currency wars' was coined by Brazilian Finance
Minister Guido Mantega in 2010, in the aftermath of the global
financial crisis when weak exchange rates in developed economies
helped stimulate growth and stave off deflation.
The global wave of post-pandemic inflation, however, has
flipped that on its head, and central banks are now in a race to
raise rates and kill off inflation. The 'reverse' currency war
against the Fed and the dollar is far harder to win.
An IMF working paper in July looking at FX interventions
across 26 advanced and emerging economies between 1990 and 2018
found that "intervening to reduce exchange rate misalignments
arising from long-run macroeconomic factors is not likely to be
effective."
What's more, it also found that "FX sales appear to be
somewhat more effective than FX purchases, and intervention is
less effective in more liquid FX markets."
In essence, central banks are more likely to achieve their
aims in a traditional 'currency war' selling their currency to
keep it weak and competitive, than when they are intervening to
buy their currency with dollar reserves.
EMERGENCY ACTION
The dollar wrecking ball's blows are being felt globally,
but are perhaps most painful in Tokyo and London.
The yen's slide to a 24-year low against the dollar prompted
the Bank of Japan's first dollar-selling intervention since
1998, and sterling's plunge to a 37-year low and equally
historic slump in gilts have backed the Bank of England into one
of its tightest corners ever.
Their fragility is telling.
The BOJ joined a growing number of Asian central banks to
intervene selling dollars for their domestic currencies, finally
stepping in to stop the yen from sliding towards the 150/dollar
mark. But analysts are skeptical it will have a lasting impact.
The BOJ has $1.3 trillion in FX reserves, mostly
dollar-denominated. As much as that is, however, it is still a
limited amount, so the BOJ's yen-buying firepower is also
limited.
Yen-buying intervention from the BOJ is also less likely to
succeed as long as the BOJ is anchoring Japanese interest rates
close to zero and the Fed is yanking U.S. rates ever higher.
The BoE, still scarred by 'Black Wednesday', Sept. 16, 1992,
when sterling's collapse forced Britain to exit the European
Exchange Rate Mechanism, has not intervened to support the
pound.
But calls for it to act are mounting, especially following
the market's backlash against the government's mini budget on
Friday of huge tax cuts and spending increases.
The pound sank 3.5% against the dollar on Friday. There have
only been six steeper daily declines since the onset of
free-floating exchange rates 50 years ago.
The gilt market's crash this week was even harder. The
five-year yield rose almost 100 basis points in the week, by far
the biggest rise on record, while the 10-year yield shot up
almost 70 bps, the most since 1981.
"The policy response required to what is going on is clear:
a large, inter-meeting rate hike ... as soon as next week to
regain credibility with the market," Deutsche Bank's George
Saravelos wrote on Friday.
The dollar, meanwhile, marches on. HSBC's global multi-asset
allocation now holds 'maximum' underweight positions in
equities, high yield credit and developed market sovereign
bonds, the bank says, adding: "The only major asset class that
holds up is dollar cash."
(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
(By Jamie McGeever; Editing by Andrea Ricci)