In setback for Kishida, Japan's ruling LDP loses upper house seat

TOKYO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio
Kishida suffered an unexpected blow just days before his ruling
Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) heads into national polls, as the
party lost one of two parliamentary by-elections over the
weekend.
The loss of an upper house seat in Shizuoka prefecture, to
an independent candidate supported by the opposition, comes as
Kishida's popularity has taken a hit in opinion polls, raising
the prospect his time in office could be short-lived.
He has called for a "new capitalism" that would spread the
benefits of growth and pushed to roll back some of the
"Abenomics" policies of his former boss, Shinzo Abe. Yet he has
so far failed to capture the imagination of voters since taking
over from Yoshihide Suga this month.
"The result in Shizuoka is disappointing," Kishida told
reporters on Monday morning, just hours after the results. He
said that he planned to "solemnly accept" the decision and
analyse the reasons for the loss.
The LDP won the other by-election, in the conservative
stronghold of Yamaguchi. The two special elections were the
first national polls since Kishida took office and are seen as
indicators for how the LDP will fare in Sunday's poll for the
powerful lower house.
In Shizuoka, west of Tokyo, independent candidate Shinnosuke
Yamazaki won by a solid margin of around 50,000 votes over the
LDP candidate.
