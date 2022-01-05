Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

In the Fight Against Drugs, Education is the Most Effective Weapon

01/05/2022 | 05:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Foundation for a Drug-Free World volunteers from Scientology Churches and Missions across Italy provide fact-based drug education to help stem the damage caused by drug abuse and addiction.

Drug-Free World volunteers in Italy

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jan 05, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Foundation for a Drug-Free World volunteers from Scientology Churches and Missions across Italy provide fact-based drug education to help stem the damage caused by drug abuse and addiction.

A study published in November 2021 in "The Lancet" found "in the past decade, cannabis use, treatment rates and potency levels have increased in Europe, highlighting major concerns about the public health impact of cannabis use." (*Citation: see link below.)

Italian volunteers bring the Truth About Drugs materials published by the Foundation for a Drug-Free World to their communities and use Zoom conferences and other online resources to promote the importance of drug education in reversing these trends.

The need for effective drug education and prevention is highlighted by recent developments in the illicit drug market in Europe, largely related to globalization and new technologies, including innovation in drug production and trafficking methods, the emergence of new drug trafficking routes and the growth of online markets. Europe is an important market for drugs, fueled both by domestic production and by illicit imports from other regions.

In addition to serving as a transit point for narcotics to other continents, Europe is also a region where cannabis and synthetic drugs are produced. Most of the cannabis produced is destined for consumption in Europe, while synthetic drugs are produced for the European market and exported to other parts of the world.

According to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, "Prevention strategies based on scientific evidence working with families, schools, and communities can ensure that children and youth, especially the most marginalized and poor, grow and stay healthy and safe into adulthood and old age. For every dollar spent on prevention, at least ten can be saved in future health, social and crime costs." (*Citation: see link below.)

Learn more about the Truth About Drugs initiative and Foundation for a Drug-Free World on the Scientology Network, where drug prevention advocates creating change with the program are featured in episodes of the original series Voices for Humanity.

Since launching with a special episode featuring Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige, Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320 and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

RELATED LINKS:

https://www.scientology.tv/

https://www.unodc.org/unodc/en/prevention/prevention-standards.html

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanepe/article/PIIS2666-7762(21)00213-1/fulltext

News Source: Church of Scientology International

Related link: https://www.scientology.org/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/in-the-fight-against-drugs-education-is-the-most-effective-weapon/

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:10aFrench parliament suspends COVID debate after Macron 'piss off' remark
RE
05:08aSome Ghislaine Maxwell jurors initially doubted accusers, juror says
RE
05:06aDanish bond yields drop as FX interventions stoke rate cut talk
RE
05:05aOver 42,000 in central COVID quarantine in China's Xian
RE
05:03aSome Ghislaine Maxwell jurors initially doubted accusers, juror says
RE
05:00aIn the Fight Against Drugs, Education is the Most Effective Weapon
SE
04:59aUK opposition leader Starmer tests positive for COVID-19
RE
04:54aEuro zone sovereigns kick off January funding
RE
04:54aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil stocks lift UK's FTSE 100 after dull start
RE
04:54aOil stocks lift UK's FTSE 100 after dull start
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent raises $3 billion by trimming stake in Shopee-owner Sea
2Stock market optimism falters; higher U.S. yields hit tech stocks
3VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
4Dow posts closing record high for 2nd day, boosted by banks
5Japan's car sales fall but at slower pace as supply constraints ease

HOT NEWS