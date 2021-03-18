Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

In the Frontline

03/18/2021 | 06:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ganga Humagain, Associate Nursing Controller

Ganga Humagain is the Associate Nursing Controller at Tribhuvan University, Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu. With over 34 years of experience in the profession, she considers March 2020 and the ensuing months to be one of the biggest challenges of her nursing career along with the 2015 earthquake.

Managing adequate nursing staff in the COVID ward and the intensive care unit (ICU), was a logistical and personal challenge, she says. In the early days of the lockdown, the shortage of PPE kits for front line staff meant that they had to come up with their own creative ways to protect themselves. The mixture of fear and uncertainty was a hard time to deal with for Nurse Humagain and her staff.

Nurse Humagain lived in the staff quarters, away from her family for 10 months during the peak of the pandemic. She returned home only last month. She says it was partly due to the fear of infecting her family and partly due to the paranoia of neighbours and the community who were aware of her job in the COVID ward.

She is cautiously optimistic about the way things are now. The number of patients has decreased with only six in the COVID ward and none in the ICU.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 10:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:47aFREDDIE MAC  : Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to MF1 2021-FL5
AQ
06:47aFitch Rates BlackRock Closed-End Fund VMTP
AQ
06:46aTATA MOTORS  : Change in address of Investor Service Center of Registrar and Transfer Agents of the Company
PU
06:46aUTZ BRANDS  : Fourth Quarter Financial Update
PU
06:46aAGF MANAGEMENT  : A Wild Card in the Fed's Outlook — Full Employment
PU
06:46aINTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY  : IGT Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
PR
06:46aCOMMERCIAL METALS COMPANY  : Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
PR
06:46aYIT OYJ  : Corporation's Board of Directors decided the composition of its committees
AQ
06:46aHUMANA  : AM Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Humana Inc.'s New Shelf Registration
AQ
06:46aSQZ BIOTECHNOLOGIES  : Reports 2020 Financial Results and Recent Advancements
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed expects growth surge, inflation jump in 2021 but no rate hike
2ANALYSIS: Fed patience calms yields for now, but market feels like 'coiled spring'
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
4SAP SE : Unstoppable Volkswagen shares eye best week ever in EV frenzy
5BROADWAY FINANCIAL CORPORATION : BROADWAY FINANCIAL : Stockholders of Broadway Financial Corporation and CFBan..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ