Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

In the middle of the pandemic, number of persons in strict isolation falls September 11, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/15/2020 | 12:55pm EDT

Population in strict isolation fell by 2.8 million compared to the previous week - Photo: Diogo Gonçalves/Prefeitura Campo Grande (MT)

The number of strictly isolated persons decreased by 2.8 million from the second to the third week of August, from 44.4 to 41.6 million, according to the weekly edition of the National Household Sample Survey - PNAD COVID19, releasedtoday (11) by the IBGE.The survey also estimated the population that took no restrictive measures at 4.5 million in the week of August 16 to 22.The number represents stability compared to the previous week.

In the same period, the number of those who reduced social contact but regularly go out or pay visits to others increased by 1.9 million. According to Maria Lúcia Vieira, manager of the survey, data indicate flexibilization of social distancing rules by the population.

'People are now reducing social distancing measures, as seen from the increased percentage of persons adopting less restrictive measures and the lower percentage of persons who follow more strict distancing measures .'

The former group has recorded increase for the third straight week. From the first to the second week of August, 2.9 million persons more reported having reduced contact, although they were still going out or paying visits to others. The population spending most time at home and going out for basic necessities remained stable in the third week of August: a total 87.6 million Brazilians.

37.7 million students had school activities

PNAD COVID also shows that the country had about 46 million students enrolled in school or university in the third week of August. A total 37.7 million of them did school activities in their housing units in the period. That means an increase by about 921 thousand persons from the previous week.

'On the other hand, 7.3 million persons had no pending school activities this week. That represents 15.9% of the population aged 6 to 29 years of age attending school,' Ms. Vieira says. In the same period, there was a decrease by 454 thousand in the number of persons who reported being on vacation, and who, because of that, had no activities made available.

Stability in the labor market

The survey estimated the employed population in the country at 12.6 million hectares in the third week of August, which means stability against the previous week.

'There has been overall stability in labor market indicators, but considering changes in trends, there was positive change in the workforce, due to an increase of the employed population,' the researcher said. The number of employed persons hit 82.7 million, which indicates stability against the previous week.

The population out of the workforce was also statistically stable at 75 million. 'In the population out of the workforce, among those who would like to work, but had not searched for work due to the pandemic, mainly, there was a decrease by about 582 thousand persons', Maria Lúcia Vieira highlights.

Disclaimer

IBGE - Brazilian Statistical and Geographic Institute published this content on 11 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2020 16:54:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:19pEPAZZ : DeskFlex Desk & Room Scheduling Social Distance Features Winning New Contracts with Government Agencies and Healthcare Providers Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
AQ
01:19pTACO JUNKIES, REJOICE : Torchy's Tacos' Award-Winning Green Chile Queso and Diablo Sauce Now Available at Select Whole Foods
BU
01:18pELSE NUTRITION : IIROC Trading Halt - BABY
AQ
01:18pATLANTIA : prepares to challenge govt with motorway assets listing - sources
RE
01:17pLattia Baker Named Executive Director For Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated
PR
01:16pGALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : ACS Closes Sale of Photovoltaic Projects in Spain to Galp
DJ
01:15pAPPLE : kicks off critical holiday season with watch that monitors blood oxygen
RE
01:15pAPPLE : kicks off critical holiday season with watch that monitors blood oxygen
RE
01:14pDATADOG : Achieves AWS Outposts Ready Designation
BU
01:14pBazelet Oglesby Introduces Cannabis America, a 0.00% THC Cannabis Plant
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NIKOLA CORPORATION : GM encouraged by global recovery, but not interested in 'short-term pop' for stock - CEO
2FAURECIA SE : Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot maker PSA amend merger terms to conserve cash
3LISI S.A. : LISI S A : AUTOMOTIVE Former in Delle will benefit from the French automotive modernization fund
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : How ByteDance's CEO balked at selling TikTok's U.S. business
5VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Launches $7 Billion Prepaid Push

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group