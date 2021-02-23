Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

In the next six months you'll be able to make your payments through mobile phone throughout the country

02/23/2021 | 01:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
In the next six months you'll be able to make your payments through mobile phone throughout the country
Mpoya
Tue, Feb 23 2021 10:46 AM

February 22, 2020 - Recently, Da Afghanistan Bank accomplished considerable achievements in digitalizing the payments and connecting the revenue and customs offices of the Ministry of Finance to the interbank system.

Almost 90 percent work concerning the electronic processing of small and large transactions has been completed. Currently all government and private banks and revenue and custom systems of the Ministry of Finance, and around four thousand markets and shops have been connected to this system. In the near future, the salary payment of the defense and security forces of the country shall also be made through this system.

By implementing this process, conducting transactions with physical money will decrease, and revenue will be collected electronically. Also, it'll significantly assist in preventing administrative corruption and creating a modern, sound and transparent financial system.

It's expected that all telecommunication companies will be connected to this system in the next one month. In addition, in the next six months our dear countrymen will be able to organize their payments through mobile phone and make purchases in easy, fast and transparent manner.

Disclaimer

Bank of Afghanistan published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 06:27:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:31aSKANSKA : Notice to attend the Annual General Meeting of Skanska AB (publ)
AQ
01:31aHUNTER GROUP ASA : - Memorandum of Agreement
AQ
01:30aBGHL (EUR) : NAV(s)
AQ
01:30aBGHL (GBP) : NAV(s)
AQ
01:30aNICOX S A : Announces the Publication in Leading Scientific Journal of Pre-Clinical Efficacy Results on a New Class of Non-PGA NO-donating IOP-Lowering Compounds
AQ
01:30aEVASC NEUROVASCULAR : Announces First Neuro Product Approved in French Forfait Innovation Program
BU
01:28aIn the next six months you'll be able to make your payments through mobile phone throughout the country
PU
01:26aFRESENIUS : to cut costs as COVID-19 drags down dialysis unit
RE
01:26aAMS : Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement with OSRAM Licht AG expected to be registered and take effect shortly
PU
01:24aHSBC : bets on Asian wealth in revised strategy after profits tumble, cuts outlook
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks edge higher, led by rally in commodities
2PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS : PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Petrobras shares slump as Brazil's ..
3MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED : Australia's Macquarie reaps windfall profits from U.S. winter freeze
4DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar slides on improving European, U.K. economic outlooks, commodities bounce
5BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : and Celgene Issue Notices of Redemption and Partial Rede..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ