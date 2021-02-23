In the next six months you'll be able to make your payments through mobile phone throughout the country

Mpoya

Tue, Feb 23 2021 10:46 AM https://tinyurl.com/y7smv7h4

February 22, 2020 - Recently, Da Afghanistan Bank accomplished considerable achievements in digitalizing the payments and connecting the revenue and customs offices of the Ministry of Finance to the interbank system.

Almost 90 percent work concerning the electronic processing of small and large transactions has been completed. Currently all government and private banks and revenue and custom systems of the Ministry of Finance, and around four thousand markets and shops have been connected to this system. In the near future, the salary payment of the defense and security forces of the country shall also be made through this system.

By implementing this process, conducting transactions with physical money will decrease, and revenue will be collected electronically. Also, it'll significantly assist in preventing administrative corruption and creating a modern, sound and transparent financial system.

It's expected that all telecommunication companies will be connected to this system in the next one month. In addition, in the next six months our dear countrymen will be able to organize their payments through mobile phone and make purchases in easy, fast and transparent manner.